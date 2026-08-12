

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), a supplier of aggregates and heavy-side construction materials, on Wednesday said it has priced $5.5 billion of senior notes across five tranches, with maturities ranging from 2029 to 2056.



The offering comprises $750 million of 4.850% senior notes due 2029, $1.25 billion of 5.200% notes due 2032, $1 billion of 5.400% notes due 2034, $1.5 billion of 5.625% notes due 2036, and $1 billion of 6.375% notes due 2056.



Martin Marietta said the net proceeds, together with borrowings under a $1.5 billion term loan facility, will be used to fund the cash consideration for its previously announced acquisition of Lhoist North America, Inc.



The closing of the notes offering is expected in the third quarter of 2026.



Martin Marietta shares were down 0.25% in pre-market trading after closing at $553.67 on Tuesday.



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