DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMeds AI Provides Update on Corexa Health's Pharmacy Division

GLP-1 agonist drugs now available

Integration of online store CorexaRx.com into Health Lives Here app now complete

Medical foods Forzet & Galectovid, and dietary supplement Tollovid now available

Revenue stabilized above $600,000 for July 2026 amid rebranding as pharmacy prepares to expand through the launch of Health Lives Here app with NFL Alumni Health

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) ("DataMeds AI," "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company leveraging its Health IT infrastructure and artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx combined with blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to provide integrated solutions for the compliant delivery of healthcare and monetization of health data by market participants, today provided an update on the Company's pharmaceuticals-focused subsidiary Corexa Health's pharmacy division Corexa Pharmacy. Corexa Pharmacy recently achieved several qualitative and quantitative milestones that position it to be the centerpiece of Company growth in the 2nd half of 2026.

Recent Milestones

Registration with TrumpRx to be able to offer patients access to oral GLP-1 agonist drugs, such as Eli Lilly's Foundayo and Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy, for as little as $149 out of pocket costs. Injectable GLP-1 agonist drugs are also now available.

Availability of GLP-1 agonist companion medical food Forzet, manufactured by Tollo Health, LLC, to complement patients' use of GLP-1 agonist drugs for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies.

Launch of online store CorexaRx.com/Store.

Integration of CorexaRx.com/Store into the Health Lives Here app (via Apple App Store and Google Play) that was recently introduced at the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game initially exclusively for former NFL players allowing patients to conduct a telemedicine visit and be prescribed and/or refill a GLP-1 agonist drug as well as Forzet, and monitor health data over time while on therapy. The Health Lives Here app is expected to launch to the public in September 2026, with a staged state by state rollout beginning in North Carolina.

Availability of Tollo Health, LLC medical food Galectovid and dietary supplement Tollovid targeting customers with acute and chronic viral infections.

Availability of other dietary supplements to allow customers to order their suite of nutraceuticals from Corexa Pharmacy alongside their medications.

Portfolio expansion to non-GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical drugs in order to dispense drugs to patients prescribed GLP-1 agonist drugs, as well as medications for other conditions.

July 2026 revenue exceeded $600,000, stabilizing Corexa Pharmacy's run rate above $7 million annually as the Company prepares to benefit from the initiation of a former NFL player-led influencer campaign to drive downloads, physician visits, GLP-1 agonist drug prescriptions and sales of companion product Forzet through the Health Lives Here app, marketed together with NFL Alumni Health

DataMEDS interim co-CEO Gerald Commissiong commented, "We are very pleased with the stabilization of revenue in Corexa Pharmacy, which was recently rebranded from its prior name Wellgistics Pharmacy. With that rebrand now complete and significant infrastructure improvements and new proprietary sales channels on the horizon supported by high profile marketing, we believe that we are poised to start driving significant growth through the pharmacy as a result of our proprietary telemedicine platform becoming more broadly available, initially focusing on GLP-1 users. The Health Lives Here app provides a unique window to monitor patients' health, and we believe that physicians will see tremendous value in using our technology platform and novel products to help improve patient outcomes."

About DataMeds AI, Inc.

DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain into the Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy and pharmacy services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's non-binding letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in Tollo Health, LLC, and the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of that transaction; the Company's proposed acquisition of the QOLPOM intellectual property portfolio and the anticipated development and integration of that technology; the Company's license of, and plans to integrate, healthcare delivery intellectual property from DataVault AI Inc.; the Company's plans to expand into telemedicine and diagnostic laboratory services; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DataMeds AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President

Rubenstein Public Relations

Phone: 212.805.3024

Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMeds AI Investor Contact

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

SOURCE: DataMeds AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-provides-update-on-corexa-healths-pharmacy-division-1206399