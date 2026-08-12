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WKN: A41X7A | ISIN: US14146R7008 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX), a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "During the first half of 2026, we continued to execute on our long-term strategy to establish Nova Ortho and Spine as a leading healthcare network and provide best-in-class care to a severely underserved patient population. During the second quarter, we opened our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Tallahassee, Florida, representing a strategic metropolitan location with high patient volume and visibility, and we continue to strengthen our team with the addition of leading doctors, nurses, and operators. We remain confident that we're fulfilling a critical healthcare need in a highly attractive geographic market, and we see this as a strong opportunity for continued growth.

"While execution has been strong, the first half of the year has not been without its challenges. Year-to-date revenue was down compared to last year, and though we saw an increase in both new patients and billed surgical procedures in the year to date period, we recognized a lower implicit realization rate on patient case claim settlements during the first half of the year. Despite this, gross profit in the first half was strong at 57%, and we realized a slight adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $14,000 compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the first half of 2025.

"We're seeing significant demand for our services, however, working capital constraints have limited our ability to capitalize on opportunities and has required us to access capital at high costs. We continue to evaluate opportunities for debt restructuring and equity infusions to offset this current cost of capital. That said, we have strong brand recognition in the markets we serve, and we remain committed to driving execution and continuing to provide the best available care to our patients across our network of Nova Ortho and Spine locations throughout Florida and Georgia, where there is strong demand.

"Looking ahead, our focus is on returning our business to historical levels of performance while driving long-term, sustained value for our shareholders. Over the course of several years, we have proven that this model can deliver consistent revenue growth and high returns on invested capital, and we remain confident in our ability to build on that as we enhance our access to working capital and pursue the many opportunities available to us in this exciting market. We're encouraged by what's ahead, and we thank you for your continued support and belief in Cardiff Lexington," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Financial tables are below, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Conference Call

Cardiff Lexington will hold a conference call and webcast for investors today, August 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 876877. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/54266

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Wednesday, August 26, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54266 to access the replay.

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Contact:

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

REVENUE

$

2,159,557

$

2,789,007

$

4,381,837

$

5,704,574

COST OF SALES

977,242

1,093,748

1,881,467

2,168,782

GROSS PROFIT

1,182,315

1,695,259

2,500,370

3,535,792

OPERATING EXPENSES

Depreciation expense

253

763

846

4,128

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

-

12,593

Share-based compensation

366,939

97,500

1,031,135

97,500

Selling, general and administrative

1,359,766

987,319

2,524,191

2,267,960

Total operating expenses

1,726,958

1,085,582

3,556,172

2,382,181

(LOSS) / INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(544,643

)

609,677

(1,055,802

)

1,153,611

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

Other income (expense)

-

-

10,081

(1,597

)

Derivative liability gain (loss) on issuance and changes in fair value

226,049

-

(442,772

)

-

Interest expense

(2,137,419

)

(1,836,072

)

(4,048,156

)

(2,829,186

)

Amortization of debt discounts

(22,893

)

-

(34,331

)

-

Total other expense

(1,934,263

)

(1,836,072

)

(4,515,178

)

(2,830,783

)

NET LOSS

$

(2,478,906

)

$

(1,226,395

)

$

(5,570,980

)

$

(1,677,172

)

PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

$

(282,900

)

$

(254,008

)

$

(555,359

)

$

(499,453

)

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS

$

(2,761,806

)

$

(1,480,403

)

$

(6,126,339

)

$

(2,176,625

)

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.24

)

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.39

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES
OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED
*

15,265,398

6,191,240

14,863,185

5,651,634

*Shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 have been restated for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective January 12, 2026. See Note 1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

217,654

$

318,535

Accounts receivable, net

23,725,621

22,070,954

Prepaid and other current assets

352,603

203,876

Total current assets

24,295,878

22,593,365

Property and equipment, net

2,107

2,953

Land

540,000

540,000

Goodwill

5,666,608

5,666,608

Right of use - assets, net

105,726

214,858

Due from related party

4,979

4,979

Other assets

65,539

64,182

Total assets

$

30,680,837

$

29,086,945

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS'
EQUITY/(DEFICIT)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expense

$

1,869,755

$

1,760,765

Accrued expenses - related parties

232,393

4,645,826

Accrued interest

769,180

707,574

Right of use - operating lease liabilities

108,980

178,524

Notes payable - current portion

15,717

125,774

Notes payable related parties - current portion

1,085,703

1,085,703

Line of credit

21,138,949

17,209,908

Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $1,061,124 and $131,705,
respectively - current portion

302,765

118,295

Derivative liabilities

1,087,129

-

Total current liabilities

26,610,571

25,832,369

Other liabilities

Operating lease liability - long term

-

42,976

Notes payable

137,115

138,773

Notes payable - related parties

350,000

-

Total liabilities

27,097,686

26,014,118

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares
authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,037,311 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

-

3,802,010

Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares
authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00; 460,233 and 438,388
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

1,827,857

1,740,478

Total Mezzanine Equity

1,827,857

5,542,488

Stockholders' equity/(deficit)

Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated
value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025

15,500

15,500

Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated
value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025

1,277,972

1,277,972

Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized,
$0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,099,957 and 0 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

4,052,591

-

Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,500,000 shares authorized,
$0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,122,091 and 1,067,878 shares issued
and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

4,488,358

4,271,512

Common Stock: 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 15,283,191
and 13,701,698 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31,
2025, respectively

15,283

13,702

Additional paid-in capital

77,763,975

72,021,848

Unearned stock-based compensation

(241,066

)

(579,215

)

Accumulated deficit

(85,617,319

)

(79,490,980

)

Total stockholders' equity/(deficit)

1,755,294

(2,469,661

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity/(deficit)

$

30,680,837

$

29,086,945

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026, AND 2025
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

EBITDA(1)

Net loss before discontinued operations

$

(2,478,906

)

$

(1,226,395

)

$

(5,570,980

)

$

(1,677,172

)

Add:

Interest

2,137,419

1,836,072

4,048,156

2,829,186

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

253

763

846

4,128

Amortization

22,893

0

34,331

0

EBITDA(1)

$

(318,341

)

$

610,440

$

(1,487,647

)

$

1,156,142

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

EBITDA

$

(318,341

)

$

610,440

$

(1,487,647

)

$

1,156,142

Add:

Derivative liability gain (loss) on
issuance and change in fair value

(226,049

)

0

442,772

0

Stock compensation expense for
shares issued

366,939

97,500

1,031,135

97,500

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

(177,451

)

$

707,940

$

(13,740

)

$

1,253,642

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest,
Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA
plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other
non-recurring costs(3)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(177,451

)

$

707,940

$

(13,740

)

$

1,253,642

Add:

Scaling and restructuring costs for
business growth

51,545

11,676

66,308

11,676

Acquisition related costs

138,652

1,445

217,805

58,079

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other
non-recurring costs(3)

$

12,746

$

721,061

$

270,372

$

1,323,397

(3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted
EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-result-1206293

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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