Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX), a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "During the first half of 2026, we continued to execute on our long-term strategy to establish Nova Ortho and Spine as a leading healthcare network and provide best-in-class care to a severely underserved patient population. During the second quarter, we opened our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Tallahassee, Florida, representing a strategic metropolitan location with high patient volume and visibility, and we continue to strengthen our team with the addition of leading doctors, nurses, and operators. We remain confident that we're fulfilling a critical healthcare need in a highly attractive geographic market, and we see this as a strong opportunity for continued growth.

"While execution has been strong, the first half of the year has not been without its challenges. Year-to-date revenue was down compared to last year, and though we saw an increase in both new patients and billed surgical procedures in the year to date period, we recognized a lower implicit realization rate on patient case claim settlements during the first half of the year. Despite this, gross profit in the first half was strong at 57%, and we realized a slight adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $14,000 compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the first half of 2025.

"We're seeing significant demand for our services, however, working capital constraints have limited our ability to capitalize on opportunities and has required us to access capital at high costs. We continue to evaluate opportunities for debt restructuring and equity infusions to offset this current cost of capital. That said, we have strong brand recognition in the markets we serve, and we remain committed to driving execution and continuing to provide the best available care to our patients across our network of Nova Ortho and Spine locations throughout Florida and Georgia, where there is strong demand.

"Looking ahead, our focus is on returning our business to historical levels of performance while driving long-term, sustained value for our shareholders. Over the course of several years, we have proven that this model can deliver consistent revenue growth and high returns on invested capital, and we remain confident in our ability to build on that as we enhance our access to working capital and pursue the many opportunities available to us in this exciting market. We're encouraged by what's ahead, and we thank you for your continued support and belief in Cardiff Lexington," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Financial tables are below, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Conference Call

Cardiff Lexington will hold a conference call and webcast for investors today, August 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 876877. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/54266

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Wednesday, August 26, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 54266 to access the replay.

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About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Contact:

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE $ 2,159,557 $ 2,789,007 $ 4,381,837 $ 5,704,574 COST OF SALES 977,242 1,093,748 1,881,467 2,168,782 GROSS PROFIT 1,182,315 1,695,259 2,500,370 3,535,792 OPERATING EXPENSES Depreciation expense 253 763 846 4,128 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - - - 12,593 Share-based compensation 366,939 97,500 1,031,135 97,500 Selling, general and administrative 1,359,766 987,319 2,524,191 2,267,960 Total operating expenses 1,726,958 1,085,582 3,556,172 2,382,181 (LOSS) / INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (544,643 ) 609,677 (1,055,802 ) 1,153,611 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Other income (expense) - - 10,081 (1,597 ) Derivative liability gain (loss) on issuance and changes in fair value 226,049 - (442,772 ) - Interest expense (2,137,419 ) (1,836,072 ) (4,048,156 ) (2,829,186 ) Amortization of debt discounts (22,893 ) - (34,331 ) - Total other expense (1,934,263 ) (1,836,072 ) (4,515,178 ) (2,830,783 ) NET LOSS $ (2,478,906 ) $ (1,226,395 ) $ (5,570,980 ) $ (1,677,172 ) PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS $ (282,900 ) $ (254,008 ) $ (555,359 ) $ (499,453 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (2,761,806 ) $ (1,480,403 ) $ (6,126,339 ) $ (2,176,625 ) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $ (0.18 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.39 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED * 15,265,398 6,191,240 14,863,185 5,651,634

*Shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 have been restated for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split effective January 12, 2026. See Note 1. Summary of Significant Accounting Policies.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 217,654 $ 318,535 Accounts receivable, net 23,725,621 22,070,954 Prepaid and other current assets 352,603 203,876 Total current assets 24,295,878 22,593,365 Property and equipment, net 2,107 2,953 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets, net 105,726 214,858 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 65,539 64,182 Total assets $ 30,680,837 $ 29,086,945 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY/(DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 1,869,755 $ 1,760,765 Accrued expenses - related parties 232,393 4,645,826 Accrued interest 769,180 707,574 Right of use - operating lease liabilities 108,980 178,524 Notes payable - current portion 15,717 125,774 Notes payable related parties - current portion 1,085,703 1,085,703 Line of credit 21,138,949 17,209,908 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $1,061,124 and $131,705, respectively - current portion 302,765 118,295 Derivative liabilities 1,087,129 - Total current liabilities 26,610,571 25,832,369 Other liabilities Operating lease liability - long term - 42,976 Notes payable 137,115 138,773 Notes payable - related parties 350,000 - Total liabilities 27,097,686 26,014,118 Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,037,311 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - 3,802,010 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00; 460,233 and 438,388 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,827,857 1,740,478 Total Mezzanine Equity 1,827,857 5,542,488 Stockholders' equity/(deficit) Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 15,500 15,500 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,099,957 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,052,591 - Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,500,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,122,091 and 1,067,878 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,488,358 4,271,512 Common Stock: 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 15,283,191 and 13,701,698 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 15,283 13,702 Additional paid-in capital 77,763,975 72,021,848 Unearned stock-based compensation (241,066 ) (579,215 ) Accumulated deficit (85,617,319 ) (79,490,980 ) Total stockholders' equity/(deficit) 1,755,294 (2,469,661 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity/(deficit) $ 30,680,837 $ 29,086,945

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026, AND 2025

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 EBITDA (1) Net loss before discontinued operations $ (2,478,906 ) $ (1,226,395 ) $ (5,570,980 ) $ (1,677,172 ) Add: Interest 2,137,419 1,836,072 4,048,156 2,829,186 Taxes 0 0 0 0 Depreciation 253 763 846 4,128 Amortization 22,893 0 34,331 0 EBITDA(1) $ (318,341 ) $ 610,440 $ (1,487,647 ) $ 1,156,142 Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ (318,341 ) $ 610,440 $ (1,487,647 ) $ 1,156,142 Add: Derivative liability gain (loss) on issuance and change in fair value (226,049 ) 0 442,772 0 Stock compensation expense for shares issued 366,939 97,500 1,031,135 97,500 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (177,451 ) $ 707,940 $ (13,740 ) $ 1,253,642 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest,

Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA

plus non-recurring and non-cash charges. Adjusted EBITDA excluding other

non-recurring costs (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ (177,451 ) $ 707,940 $ (13,740 ) $ 1,253,642 Add: Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth 51,545 11,676 66,308 11,676 Acquisition related costs 138,652 1,445 217,805 58,079 Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs(3) $ 12,746 $ 721,061 $ 270,372 $ 1,323,397 (3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted

EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-second-quarter-2026-financial-result-1206293