Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces the Addition of Southeastern Surgery Center in Tallahassee, Florida to Nova Ortho and Spine Network

- Adds high visibility metropolitan location with potential for high patient volume -

- 12th surgical center as company executes strategy to expand network throughout southeast and mid-Atlantic region -

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX) ("Cardiff Lexington" or the "Company"), a healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that its Nova Ortho and Spine subsidiary has added Southeastern Surgery Center in Tallahassee, Florida to its growing network of surgical facilities, enhancing access to advanced orthopedic and spine care for patients in this region.

Southeastern Surgery Center has earned a strong reputation over many years of operation, recognized for its commitment to exceptional patient care, outstanding patient satisfaction, and stringent patient safety standards. Nova Ortho and Spine has begun performing minimally invasive pain management and spine procedures at Southeastern Surgery Center. These advanced procedures offer patients shorter recovery times, and less postoperative discomfort. The practice plans to expand its surgical offerings at the facility to include open procedures in the near future.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Partner of Nova Ortho and Spine, commented, "We are very pleased to be able to provide these critically needed pain procedures right here in Tallahassee. Not only are we making treatment more convenient for our local community, but we're also helping patients achieve pain relief in a shorter timeframe. The staff at Southeastern Surgery Center is extraordinary, and their wealth of knowledge, dedication to patient care, and constant professionalism ensure that our patients receive the best care available."

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington Corporation, commented, "The addition of Southeastern Surgery Center as the 12th surgical center in the Nova Ortho and Spine network aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to provide best in class patient-centered care to underserved populations. As the capital city of Florida, Tallahassee represents a strategic metropolitan location with high patient volume and visibility. This is a natural next step in our continued expansion in the southeast US and mid-Atlantic."

Southeastern Surgery Center is located at 2000 Centre Point Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.

About Nova Ortho and Spine

Nova Ortho and Spine is a growing provider of orthopedic, spine, and musculoskeletal healthcare services focused on delivering patient-centered treatment solutions through experienced providers, advanced clinical care, and compassionate service. With multiple locations throughout Florida, Nova Ortho and Spine continues to expand access to high-quality orthopedic and spine care for the communities it serves across South Florida and the Treasure Coast region.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations

investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com

(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations

cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-the-addition-of-southeastern-surgery-1182936