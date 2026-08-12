CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighting Strengthened Balance Sheet and Accelerated Execution of Strategic Transformation

Company reports approximately $20.0 million cash position and extended operating runway following oversubscribed $22.5 million financing, as it advances its pivot toward a diversified, high-value pipeline

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on building a pipeline of innovative therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and provided an update on the corporate strategy the company introduced in March 2026.

"We are moving with speed and discipline to transform this company," said Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "In the second quarter, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet and added new expertise to our Board to enable us to build a differentiated, high-value pipeline of innovative therapies. We are executing with urgency and are confident that the actions we've taken this year strengthen CNS Pharmaceuticals ability to create meaningful value going forward."

Strategic and Corporate Highlights

New corporate strategy in motion. Since announcing its strategic pivot in March 2026 beyond a singular focus on glioblastoma multiforme, the Company has been leveraging its executive team's multi-functional experience across high-value therapeutic areas. As previously stated, the Company expects to in-license or acquire one or more assets by year end 2026.

Oversubscribed $22.5 million financing closed. On May 5, 2026, the Company closed a private placement with institutional investors, including ADAR1 Capital, Ikarian Capital, Stonepine Capital Management and Nazare Partners, generating approximately $22.5 million in gross proceeds ($20.7 million net), significantly reinforcing the Company's capital and shareholder base in support of its new strategy.

Board strengthened with dealmaking depth. The Company appointed Michal Fisher, a life sciences executive with a track record in business development, licensing and capital formation, including prior leadership roles in strategic alliances and corporate development to its Board of Directors in May 2026.

Legacy programs advancing toward closure. The Company's global clinical trial of Berubicin for glioblastoma is complete. The Company is now focused on closing out the study while pursuing out-licensing discussions for both Berubicin and TPI 287.

Since announcing its new corporate strategy in March 2026, the Company has focused on leveraging the experience of its leadership team to identify promising development-stage therapeutic assets that align with its strategy of building a diversified pipeline targeting serious diseases. Management is actively evaluating business development opportunities while maintaining financial discipline and preserving capital for future growth initiatives.

"This quarter reflects the deliberate work of resetting CNS Pharmaceuticals for its next chapter," said Steve O'Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "With a fortified balance sheet, extended capital runway, and new shareholder base comprised of biotech focused institutional investors, we are well positioned to execute our strategy with an enhanced ability to transact."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $20.0 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $7.2 million as of December 31, 2025. The increase primarily reflects the Company's previously announced private placement financing completed in May 2026. The Company believes its existing cash resources are sufficient to fund planned operations beyond the next twelve months as it continues executing its strategic business development initiatives.

Research and development expenses were approximately $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2025. Research and development expenses included activities related to completing and closing out the Berubicin clinical trial, as enrollment and patient treatment have been completed. Future research and development expenses will depend on the timing and nature of any assets the Company acquires or licenses and the associated development activities.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher headcount-related expenses, partially offset by lower professional services costs.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was approximately $2.6 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.4 million, or $6.42 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

As of August 14, 2025, the Company had 1,461,449 common shares of stock outstanding and 10,604,928 shares fully diluted including pre-funded warrants that were issued in its May 2026 financing.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation and pipeline development plans, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's recent $22.5 million financing, the Company's ability to identify and advance new therapeutic assets, expectations regarding the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value, and key milestones related to the execution of the Company's strategy. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer

dwenke@cnspharma.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-highlighting-1206324