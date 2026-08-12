Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 20.000 Meter gebohrt - kurz vor dem Abschluss der Radar-Bohrungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AP4F | ISIN: CA7615161030 | Ticker-Symbol: 31R
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 13:58
0,022 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,03217:38
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from DRDC Bucillamine Nerve-Agent Research Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB:RVVTF)(CSE:RVV)(Frankfurt:31R), a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness, today announced positive results from a research study conducted by Defence Research and Development Canada - Suffield Research Centre ("DRDC") evaluating bucillamine in an established animal model of nerve-agent exposure.

The study compared bucillamine with N-acetylcysteine ("NAC"), an antioxidant previously evaluated in this research model. The objective was to examine clinical signs, seizure activity and the preservation of GABA receptor signaling in the brain following exposure.

Animals pretreated with either bucillamine or NAC demonstrated preservation of hippocampal GABA receptor post-synaptic density compared with control animals. Bucillamine appeared comparable to NAC on this measured endpoint. All study groups displayed similar signs of seizure activity and other clinical effects associated with exposure.

Importantly, no pulmonary hemorrhage was observed in the bucillamine-treated group, whereas it was observed in the NAC-treated group. No signs of cerebral hemorrhage were observed in either group.

"The DRDC research study provides a scientific basis for continuing to evaluate bucillamine in combination with established treatments for nerve-agent exposure," said Michael Frank, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "Bucillamine demonstrated preservation of the measured GABA receptor endpoint comparable to NAC, while pulmonary hemorrhage observed in the NAC-treated group was not observed in the bucillamine-treated group. These findings support our broader objective of evaluating bucillamine's potential role in biodefence and pandemic preparedness, and we intend to explore further related opportunities with government, defence, and other strategic organizations."

DRDC will continue its research on bucillamine through additional confirmatory studies scheduled to begin in Q4-2026. Additional research will evaluate its potential effects on brain injury, oxidative stress, response to standard treatment and respiratory function.

In addition, the current research findings and further research may help Revive evaluate potential development, funding, and collaboration opportunities with government, defence, and strategic organizations.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for biodefence and pandemic preparedness. For more information, visit www.revivethera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1-888-901-0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com

SOURCE: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/revive-therapeutics-reports-positive-results-from-drdc-bucillamine-ne-1206464

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.