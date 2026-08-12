Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce certified assay results for DDH WD-26-09, at the Wedge Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

3.49% Cu-Eq.

over 24.55m

Including 4.03% Cu-Eq

over 16.50m 5.22% Cu-Eq.

over 6.50m

Best high-grade intercept

114.00 - 120.50m 31.72 g/t Silver

over 21.75m

1.02 oz Silver zone

incl. 41.00 g/t over 13.00m 0.67 g/t Gold

over 20.20m

Gold zone including

0.87 g/t over 11.00m 2.02% Zinc

over 22.50m

incl. 4.82% over 5.75m

8.09% over 3.00m · peak 11.40%

WD-26-09 was collared in the southwest at the edge of our drill pattern (oriented at 340°, angled 50° below horizontal, to a depth of 200 meters) and successfully intersected a high-grade VMS Lens. We intersected a thick massive sulphide lens carrying copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, with visible chalcopyrite and bornite in the core. Within the broader zone, a 16.50m section averaged 4.03% Cu-Eq, and a 6.50m zone returned 5.22% Cu-Eq. A Silver Zone of 21.75m returned 31.72 g/t Ag (1.02 oz/t Ag), with the peak sample reaching 58 g/t Silver. A Gold Zone of 20.20m returned 0.67 g/t Au including 11.00 m of 0.87 g/t Au. Zinc averaged 2.02% over 22.50m, including 4.82% over 5.75m and 8.09% over 3.00m, with a peak sample of 11.40% Zinc. All intersections are a true width.

Figure 1 · Bornite copper samples #396431 (left) and #396432 (right)

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director stated,

"Definitely nice to return to the VMS section previously identified in the southwest. Drilled at a steeper angle than previous holes in the vicinity, this assists in expanding the deposit footprint. In addition to Cu, the assays also indicate substantial Au and Ag present in this portion of the system. Intersecting five payable metals over this width and seeing copper strengthen toward the base of the zone is exactly what we want to see at this stage. Additional drill holes are planned for this western portion of the Wedge, where we believe there is meaningful room to expand the deposit."

TABLE 1 DDH WD-26-09 CERTIFIED ASSAYS (SAMPLE BY SAMPLE)

FROM

(M) TO

(M) WIDTH

(M) SAMPLE # SILVER

(G/T) GOLD

(G/T) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) ZINC

(%) CU-EQ

(%) 93.30 94.80 1.50 396421 1 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.05 94.80 95.80 1.00 396422 1 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.12 0.10 95.80 96.80 1.00 396423 2 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.07 0.14 96.80 98.00 1.20 396424 8 0.35 1.75 0.09 0.09 2.24 98.00 99.00 1.00 396425 12 0.33 1.38 0.26 0.66 2.08 99.00 100.00 1.00 396426 15 0.39 2.64 0.28 1.01 3.53 100.00 101.00 1.00 396427 19 0.35 2.29 0.12 0.22 2.98 101.00 102.00 1.00 396428 18 0.44 1.81 0.52 1.09 2.84 102.00 103.00 1.00 396429 14 0.50 1.31 0.21 0.30 2.10 103.00 104.00 1.00 396430 16 0.50 1.03 0.22 0.54 1.92 104.00 105.00 1.00 396431 33 0.53 1.98 0.56 0.33 3.13 105.00 106.00 1.00 396432 41 0.70 1.76 1.32 1.69 3.64 106.00 107.00 1.00 396433 43 0.79 1.17 1.47 0.66 2.91 107.00 108.00 1.00 396434 39 0.77 1.02 1.52 2.64 3.21 108.00 109.00 1.00 396435 49 0.79 1.35 2.83 3.21 4.02 109.00 110.00 1.00 396436 42 0.91 1.53 1.17 2.57 3.84 110.00 111.00 1.00 396437 34 0.78 1.48 1.20 0.21 2.93 111.00 112.00 1.00 396438 22 0.78 1.01 0.47 0.19 2.20 112.00 113.00 1.00 396439 32 0.87 1.09 1.23 0.56 2.70 113.00 114.00 1.00 396441 58 0.97 1.58 3.07 1.12 4.04 114.00 115.00 1.00 396442 52 1.09 0.95 4.99 6.39 5.05 115.00 116.00 1.00 396443 47 1.08 1.10 2.68 11.40 6.14 116.00 117.00 1.00 396444 41 0.61 1.69 2.60 6.47 4.88 117.00 118.00 1.00 396445 14 0.17 3.09 0.15 0.90 3.71 118.00 119.00 1.00 396446 28 0.15 4.20 0.45 1.57 5.21 119.00 119.75 0.75 396447 28 0.13 5.09 0.98 1.34 6.09 119.75 120.50 0.75 396448 6 0.13 5.39 0.10 0.84 5.83 120.50 121.35 0.85 396449 5 0.07 1.06 0.20 0.22 1.29 121.35 122.20 0.85 396450 <1 0.01 0.06 0.00 0.06 0.09 122.20 123.20 1.00 396451 <1 <0.005 0.11 0.00 0.15 0.15 123.20 124.70 1.50 396452 1 0.01 0.08 0.00 0.05 0.12

Shaded rows are the peak sample for each metal. Copper Equivalent (CuEq) combines all five metals into one comparable grade, calculated using August 11, 2026, Bloomberg pricing: US$6.63/lb Cu, US$0.84/lb Pb, US$1.72/lb Zn, US$65.10/oz Ag, US$4,443.90/oz Au, with a uniform 95% metallurgical recovery assumed for all metals; since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming differing recoveries by metal is premature at this stage.

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director stated,

"This was a very strong polymetallic VMS Hole, with a large Lens Zone. As you can see in the itemized Sample Results Table, there is multiple high grade Copper, Silver and Gold zones, confirming a multi-dimensional deposit at the Wedge. Each one of these mineral intercepts would be a success on their own accord, but to combine them all in one hole shows the strength of this Lens and is spectacular start to our results season. These results will be included in our Live 3D Modelling headed by Mike Dufresne, President of Apex Geoscience & our Technical Team to move towards an updated 43-101 and an MRE objective. We are extremely pleased by these results and look forward to releasing our next set of results from ALS Global in Moncton. Unfortunately, we have no control over the order of our results coming back from the Labs."

Figure 2 · Apex Geoscience Cross Section - DDH WD-26-09

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TABLE 2: KEY INTERSECTIONS (WEIGHTED AVERAGE GRADE OVER EACH INTERVAL)



FROM

(M) TO

(M) WIDTH

(M) SILVER

(G/T) GOLD

(G/T) COPPER

(%) LEAD

(%) ZINC

(%) COPPER-

EQ. (%) Massive Sulphide Zone 96.80 121.35 24.55 28.85 0.58 1.89 1.16 1.86 3.49 Including 104.00 120.50 16.50 36.39 0.68 1.99 1.61 2.52 4.03 And including 114.00 120.50 6.50 31.92 0.51 2.91 1.80 4.36 5.22

Figure 3 · Apex Geoscience Cross Section - DDH WD-26-09 (incl. WD-25-02, WD-25-05)

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Figure 4 · Sample #396447 - (5.09% Cu, 0.98% Pb, 1.34% Zn, 28 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au)

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Figure 5 · Sample #396448 - (5.39% Cu, 0.10% Pb, 0.84% Zn, 6.0 g/t Ag, 0.13 g/t Au)

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Stock Options Award

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options to a consultant, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant and vest immediately.

Analysis, QAQC and Qualified Person

All samples were submitted to ALS Global in Moncton, an independent commercial laboratory, for preparation and assaying (ME-ICP61a four-acid digestion with ICP-AES; Au by fire assay Au-AA23 with AA finish; overlimit Au by gravimetric analysis and overlimit base metals by OG62). ALS runs its own QA/QC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicates. Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates and blanks with a stringent review of all results; QAQC and data validation were performed and no material errors were observed. Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director, the Company's Qualified Person, who is not independent of the Company.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on August 11, 2026 Bloomberg Pricing, pricing: US$ 6.63/lb Cu, US$ 0.84/lb Pb, US$ 1.72/lb Zn, US$ 65.10/oz Ag, and US$ 4,443.90/oz Au, with 95% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, a 95% recovery rate is justified.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) additional drill holes are planned for the western portion of the Wedge VMS Project as part of the 2026 drill program, (b) further certified assay results will be reported upon receipt from ALS Global, (c) the Company will advance follow-up exploration across its BMC project portfolio, and (d) results will be incorporated into 3D modelling work directed toward an updated NI 43-101 technical report and a future mineral resource estimate. Although Nine Mile believes the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as Nine Mile can give no assurance they will prove correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309300

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.