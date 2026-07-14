Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-03 has been completed, logged, measured and zones of mineralization have been identified.

DDH WD-26-03 was successful, intersecting pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization between 212.95 and 338.20 meters (125.25 m).

was successful, intersecting pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization between 212.95 and 338.20 meters (125.25 m). DDH WD-26-03 was collared in the north on the same pad as WD-26-02 and drilled at an azimuth of 190 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to a final depth of 395.00 meters to expand mineralization intersected in drill hole WD-26-02.

was collared in the north on the same pad as WD-26-02 and drilled at an azimuth of 190 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to a final depth of 395.00 meters to expand mineralization intersected in drill hole WD-26-02. The drill hole was collared in felsic volcanics followed by a sequence of banded sediments to 108.10 meters, with local pyrite throughout accompanied by chalcopyrite below 62 meters.

Between 108.10 and 118.30 meters, a distinct chloritic zone (black, argillaceous sediment) was intersected, accompanied by 2% to locally 10% pyrite.

Sediments continued to 198.75 meters followed by a mix of chloritic sediment and volcanics to 214.25 meters, with 20 - 30% pyrite in the more chloritic zones. Note: Chloritic sediments, especially when accompanied by sulphide mineralization are characteristic of footwall alteration in VMS systems.

Chloritic sediments, especially when accompanied by sulphide mineralization are characteristic of footwall alteration in VMS systems. From 214.25 to 309.60 meters is a large felsic volcanic unit accompanied by Py, minor chalcopyrite and a trace of arsenopyrite, a known pathfinder for gold.

Between 309.60 and 312.00, 2.40 meters (true width), massive sulphides were intersected, characterized by coarse, visible chalcopyrite.

A visual estimate of the section averaged 40 - 50% pyrite and 4 - 7% chalcopyrite.

Pyrite and chalcopyrite continued to 338.20 meters, with disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite within felsic volcanics.

A large sediment package with minor Py and traces of chalcopyrite followed, the hole terminating at 395.00 meters in sediments.

Figure 1: Massive VMS Sample

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Figure 2: Footwall black chlorite, Py and Cpy

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Figure 3: Massive VMS Sample

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Figure 4: Massive VMS Sample

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration, Director stated, "Across two seasons of drilling at the Wedge, every completed hole has intersected sulphide mineralization, and the first three holes of this program alone have delivered nearly 490 meters of mineralized core. The pattern matters as much as the widths: two distinct massive sulphide zones in our first hole, a new copper-rich horizon in the second, and now massive sulphides deeper in the system in the third. Each hole was fanned across the north flank exactly where Apex Geoscience directed, so every meter of core feeds straight into the 3D model and the NI 43-101 work underway. With the large majority of our 10,000 meter program still ahead, we look forward to the ALS Global assays and to what the rest of the season tells us."

Figure 5: Drill Hole Location, DDH-WD-26-03



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Jonathan Holmes, President & Director stated, "I spent time on-site with our team this program, and there is nothing quite like picking up this core yourself - you feel the weight of the sulphides in your hand before you even see the chalcopyrite. Our thesis at the Wedge has always been simple: this mine closed for operational reasons, not because the deposit was exhausted, and we believe the majority of it is still in the ground, open at depth. Watching the deepest hole we have reported at the Wedge intersect massive sulphides well below our first two holes is that thesis playing out in real time - we could not have scripted a stronger start to the season. Adding Art Hamilton, P.Geo., brings four decades of Bathurst Camp expertise spanning mineral exploration, mine geology and VMS deposits - experience earned at the mines that made this district famous. That depth of knowledge strengthens everything we do, from targeting and geological interpretation to the core shack, where it keeps core logged, sampled and off to the lab, getting results into shareholders' hands faster."

All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked for sampling at the Company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for base metal confirmation - filtering and width identification for sampling. When sampling is complete, the samples will be shipped to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick, for Base, Precious Metal and Antimony analysis. The Company cautions that visual estimates of mineralization are preliminary in nature and are not a substitute for laboratory assay results, which are pending.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director, who acts as the Company's Qualified Person and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company advancing four projects in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick - one of the world's most prolific VMS districts, host to more than 45 known deposits. With less than 1% of the Camp outcropping at surface, Nine Mile applies UAV drone-based geophysics, AI-assisted data reprocessing, and 3D deposit modelling to identify mineralized systems that earlier exploration methods could not detect. The portfolio is anchored by the flagship, past-producing Wedge Copper Mine - mined by Cominco from 1962 to 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore - alongside the Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East-West). Nine Mile is focused on copper, silver, lead, and zinc, with gold - metals essential to AI data centres, electrification, and the clean energy transition.

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This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

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The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 www.ninemilemetals.com (506) 804-6117

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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.