Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2026) - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) ("Nine Mile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") and a digital media services agreement with Proactive Group Holdings Ltd. ("Proactive"). Together, these engagements form part of the Company's capital markets strategy to support orderly trading and liquidity in its common shares and to broaden investor awareness of the Company's news flow as it advances its ongoing 10,000-metre drill program at the past-producing Wedge Copper Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

"I'm excited to be working with the teams at ITG and Proactive. Liquidity and visibility are fundamentals for a junior exploration company, and these engagements are intended to strengthen both. ITG's market making supports day-to-day trading and liquidity in our shares, while Proactive carries our news flow to engaged investor audiences across the United States, Canada, the U.K., and Australia, where interest in copper and critical minerals continues to grow. Importantly, these mandates allow our technical team to remain focused on the drill program at Wedge and on delivering results from the ground. We believe steady execution - putting money in the ground, delivering on our milestones, and advancing a comprehensive capital markets strategy - creates long-term value for shareholders," stated Jonathan Holmes, President of Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

ITG Agreement

The Company has entered into a market-making services agreement (the "ITG Agreement") with ITG, pursuant to which ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with applicable exchange policies and regulatory requirements, including those of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). ITG will trade common shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues where the Company's shares may trade, with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the ITG Agreement, the Company will pay ITG compensation of CAD $5,500 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The ITG Agreement is for an initial term of one month, effective June 15, 2026, and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The ITG Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are arm's length parties and, to the knowledge of the Company, ITG and its principals do not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

Proactive Agreement

The Company has also entered into a digital media services agreement (the "Proactive Agreement") with Proactive, pursuant to which Proactive will provide digital media and communications services to the Company, including the production of video interviews, preparation of editorial content based on the Company's news releases, and distribution of such content through Proactive's media platforms.

The Proactive Agreement has an initial term of twelve months, effective June 15, 2026, and will automatically renew for successive twelve-month periods unless terminated in accordance with its terms. In consideration for the services, the Company has agreed to pay Proactive an annual fee of approximately CAD $26,460, plus applicable taxes. The compensation is paid entirely in cash and does not include any securities, stock options or other equity-based compensation. Proactive is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the Company's knowledge, its principals do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Proactive is located at 100 King Street West, Suite 7210, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1E4 and can be contacted by telephone at (604) 688-8158 or by email at action@proactiveinvestors.com.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors. In 2015, ITG was named a Designated Market Maker at the launch of the Aequitas NEO Exchange (now Cboe Canada), one of a select group of independent firms appointed alongside several of Canada's largest bank-owned dealers. ITG is located at 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4 and can be contacted by telephone at 416-583-2194 or by email at info@itg84.com.

About Proactive

Proactive is a financial news and investor communications company established in 2006, with six offices across three continents, including bureaus and studios in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, and Sydney. Proactive's financial news teams produce breaking news, editorial coverage, and executive video interviews on hundreds of listed companies, specializing in small- and mid-cap markets, and have produced more than 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since the company was established. Proactive's content is distributed through its owned financial media platforms and syndicated to leading business and financial websites and news aggregators. Proactive has operated a broadcast studio at OTC Markets Group's New York headquarters since 2020.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian critical minerals exploration company advancing four projects in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick - one of the world's most prolific VMS districts, host to more than 45 known deposits. With less than 1% of the Camp outcropping at surface, Nine Mile applies UAV drone-based geophysics, AI-assisted data reprocessing, and 3D deposit modelling to identify mineralized systems that earlier exploration methods could not detect. The portfolio is anchored by the flagship, past-producing Wedge Copper Mine - mined by Cominco from 1962 to 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore - alongside the Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East-West). Nine Mile is focused on copper, silver, lead, and zinc, with gold - metals essential to AI data centres, electrification, and the clean energy transition.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303907

Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.