BioMar Group A/S: BioMar Group A/S - Half Year 2026 Financial Report

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 22-2026

AARHUS, 12 AUGUST 2026

BioMar maintains resilient performance and raises guidance

Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and raw material supply challenges, the company reports quarterly growth in volumes of 3 percent, while revenue increased 5 percent compared with second quarter 2025. Strong operational performance in the feed segments, while earnings in Tech Solutions segment declined as anticipated. Quarterly revenue of DKKm 3,973, EBIT of DKKm 250 and ROIC of 23.2 percent.

Carlos Diaz, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the financial result: "I am proud to see how our business continues to perform, delivering a strong ROIC of 23.2 percent. With a solid Q2, we have taken an important first step into the high season, where our ability to formulate based on nutrients rather than specific raw materials will be put to the test. There is no longer any doubt that prices of marine raw materials will reach record-high levels, reinforcing the relevance of our advanced formulation capabilities."

In the second quarter of 2026, BioMar increased feed volumes by 3 percent compared to second quarter in 2025. At the same time, the company generated revenue of DKKm 4,164, an increase of 5 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025. EBIT amounted to DKKm 250 compared to DKKm 257 in second quarter of 2025.

While the feed business continues to perform strongly, the overall first-half results were partly impacted, as expected and planned, by transformation costs related to the strategic development of the technology business towards more direct sales and recurring revenue. In parallel, the recently completed IPO implied higher cost during the period.

The volume growth was mainly driven by the shrimp segment, while the salmon and selected species segments were the main drivers of the increase in earnings due to changes in product mix and with impact from better capacity utilisation and commercial excellence initiatives. Networking capital was reduced with DKKm 104 compared to second quarter of 2025, despite higher activity.

In the feed business segments, EBIT increased to DKKm 288 in second quarter 2026 compared to DKKm 269 in second quarter 2025, with an increase in EBIT per tonne of 5 percent.

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 FY 2025 Volumes ('000 tonnes) 395 382 710 676 1,557 Revenue (DKKm) 4,164 3,973 7,365 7,372 16,534 EBIT (DKKm) 250 257 359 374 1,132



Key highlights for Q2 2026

Volumes of 395 thousand tonnes. Increase of 3 percent YoY driven mainly by growth in the shrimp segment

Revenue of DKKm 4,164. Increase of 5 percent YoY driven mainly by growth in volumes and prices of raw materials

EBIT of DKKm 250. Strong performance in the feed segments impacted by transformation of technology segment as well as increased costs related mainly to the IPO and efficiency projects

NWC of 1,589. Reduced by 6 percent YoY despite increased activity

Outlook

Continued commercial momentum and proven ability to navigate raw material market volatility combined with prediction of favourable biological conditions drives BioMar to upgrade its full year guidance for 2026, as further explained in Company Announcement no. 20-2026 and the Half Year 2026 Report.

"Based on our forecasts from the markets, we predict that favourable biological farming conditions and our proven ability to navigate volatility in the raw material market will create a strong momentum for the business in the second half of the year. Hence the Board of Directors have today decided to upgrade the guidance for both volumes, revenue, and EBIT", CEO Carlos Diaz explains.

Further Information

Conference call

On Thursday 13 August 2026 at 1 pm CEST, BioMar Group will host a conference call with a presentation on the results. The presentation can be viewed live or replayed via investors.biomar.com.

The presentation will be held in English and will conclude with a Q&A. Details on how to register for the Q&A are to be found at investors.biomar.com.

BioMar Group A/S

Contact details:

Investors/analysts:

Wasiem Husain, VP Investor Relations, Strategy & M&A, BioMar Group A/S, +45 25 75 01 39

Media:

Sif Rishoej, VP People, Purpose & Communication, BioMar Group A/S, +45 23 83 91 71

Forward looking statements: This company announcement contains forward-looking statements about future events. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and BioMar's anticipated or planned financial and operational performance. The words "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "project", "intend", "target" or variations of these words, including negatives thereof, as well as other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts or regarding future events or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements. BioMar has based any such forward-looking statements on various assumptions including its current views, estimates and projections with respect to future events and financial performance. Although, BioMar believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, they involve significant known or unknown risks, uncertainties and further assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak as at the date of this announcement and are subject to change without notice, except to the extent required by law.