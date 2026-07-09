BioMar Group A/S: Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan for Executive Management and Key Employees

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19-2026, 9 JULY 2026

Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan for Executive Management and Key Employees

Following the initial public offering of BioMar on 28 May 2026 at Nasdaq Copenhagen, the Board of Directors has decided to establish a new long-term incentive programme (LTI) for the Executive Management and 22 senior managers in the Group. The LTI will be structured into a model that is based on the granting of Performance Share Units (PSUs).

The purpose of the new LTI programme is to support BioMar's long-term strategy and value creation by aligning the interests of participants and the company's shareholders and by supporting the attraction and retention of key employees.

The 2026 programme consists of 123,244 PSUs, of which 39,235 PSUs are granted to Executive Management. The grant is made as a percentage of the annual base salary.

The value of each PSU has been determined as DKK 108 per share at which the Company's shares were sold at the initial public offering on 28 May 2026. The total grant value of the 2026 programme amounts to DKK 13.3 million.

The PSUs are subject to a three-year vesting period and vest subject to achievement of the performance of predefined KPIs. BioMar's Board of Directors has determined four KPIs for the 2026 grant, covering both financial performance and ESG measures i.e., Growth (sales volume), EBIT, ROIC, and ESG carbon emissions reduction.

The PSUs vest in the range of 0 - 200% depending on the level of target achievement.

The total maximum number of shares under the programme is as follows:

PSUs at target (100%): 123,244 shares

PSUs at maximum (200%): 246,488 shares

Upon expiry of the programme in 2029, the participants will be granted BioMar shares free of charge or cash settlement of the difference.

The LTI programme includes customary "good" and "bad" leavers provisions. Also customary claw-back provisions apply to the LTI programme.

The grants are covered by treasury shares.

BioMar Group A/S

Contact details:

Claus Eskildsen, CFO, BioMar Group A/S, +45 86 20 49 70

Sif Rishoej, VP People, Purpose & Communication, BioMar Group A/S, +45 23 83 91 71

https://investors.biomar.com/en/

About BioMar

BioMar is the world's third-largest global producer of feed for high-value farmed fish and shrimp, supporting a more efficient and sustainable global aquaculture industry through innovation and partnership.