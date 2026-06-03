The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.06.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.06.2026
Aktien
1 US3143521058 FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc.
2 DK0064867972 BioMar Group A/S
3 SE0000500779 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB
4 AU000000AQZ6 Alliance Aviation Services Ltd.
5 CA21874H1010 CoreWeave Inc. CDR
6 AU0000172025 Dalaroo Metals Ltd.
7 US6707031075 Nuvalent Inc.
8 FR0013406881 CMG Cleantech S.A.
9 US80004C2008 SanDisk Corp.
10 SE0029278555 Active Biotech AB
11 CA29391A2020 Epic Gold Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 NZLRBDT017C4 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
2 USG84228HJ04 Standard Chartered PLC
3 AU3CB0335701 Transurban Queensland Finance Pty Ltd.
4 CH1552014297 Bern, Stadt
5 CH1552014404 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
6 SE0027999244 Genexis Group AB
7 SE0027999236 Genexis Group AB
8 SE0027999228 Genexis Group AB
9 US91282CQT17 United States of America
10 DE000HEL0WE8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
11 DE000HEL0WH1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 DE000HEL0WK5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HEL0WD0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HEL0WC2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HEL0WB4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
16 IE000YYVSM16 VanEck Electrification and Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.06.2026
Aktien
1 US3143521058 FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc.
2 DK0064867972 BioMar Group A/S
3 SE0000500779 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB
4 AU000000AQZ6 Alliance Aviation Services Ltd.
5 CA21874H1010 CoreWeave Inc. CDR
6 AU0000172025 Dalaroo Metals Ltd.
7 US6707031075 Nuvalent Inc.
8 FR0013406881 CMG Cleantech S.A.
9 US80004C2008 SanDisk Corp.
10 SE0029278555 Active Biotech AB
11 CA29391A2020 Epic Gold Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 NZLRBDT017C4 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
2 USG84228HJ04 Standard Chartered PLC
3 AU3CB0335701 Transurban Queensland Finance Pty Ltd.
4 CH1552014297 Bern, Stadt
5 CH1552014404 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
6 SE0027999244 Genexis Group AB
7 SE0027999236 Genexis Group AB
8 SE0027999228 Genexis Group AB
9 US91282CQT17 United States of America
10 DE000HEL0WE8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
11 DE000HEL0WH1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 DE000HEL0WK5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HEL0WD0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HEL0WC2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HEL0WB4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
16 IE000YYVSM16 VanEck Electrification and Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF
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