The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.06.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.06.2026Aktien1 US3143521058 FedEx Freight Holding Company Inc.2 DK0064867972 BioMar Group A/S3 SE0000500779 Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB4 AU000000AQZ6 Alliance Aviation Services Ltd.5 CA21874H1010 CoreWeave Inc. CDR6 AU0000172025 Dalaroo Metals Ltd.7 US6707031075 Nuvalent Inc.8 FR0013406881 CMG Cleantech S.A.9 US80004C2008 SanDisk Corp.10 SE0029278555 Active Biotech AB11 CA29391A2020 Epic Gold Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 NZLRBDT017C4 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank2 USG84228HJ04 Standard Chartered PLC3 AU3CB0335701 Transurban Queensland Finance Pty Ltd.4 CH1552014297 Bern, Stadt5 CH1552014404 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG6 SE0027999244 Genexis Group AB7 SE0027999236 Genexis Group AB8 SE0027999228 Genexis Group AB9 US91282CQT17 United States of America10 DE000HEL0WE8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 DE000HEL0WH1 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 DE000HEL0WK5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 DE000HEL0WD0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000HEL0WC2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HEL0WB4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale16 IE000YYVSM16 VanEck Electrification and Power Infrastructure UCITS ETF