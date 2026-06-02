Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp. 02.06.2026 CA29391A2020 Epic Gold Corp. 03.06.2026 Tausch 5:1
SE0001137985 Active Biotech AB 02.06.2026 SE0029278555 Active Biotech AB 03.06.2026 Tausch 100:1
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp. 02.06.2026 CA29391A2020 Epic Gold Corp. 03.06.2026 Tausch 5:1
SE0001137985 Active Biotech AB 02.06.2026 SE0029278555 Active Biotech AB 03.06.2026 Tausch 100:1
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