The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 02.06.2026.
Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.06.2026
.
ISIN Name
FR001400BMH7 Teract
LU0094159042 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe
CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp.
SE0001137985 Active Biotech AB
Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.06.2026
.
ISIN Name
FR001400BMH7 Teract
LU0094159042 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe
CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp.
SE0001137985 Active Biotech AB
© 2026 Xetra Newsboard