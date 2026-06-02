The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 02.06.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.06.2026

.

ISIN Name

FR001400BMH7 Teract

LU0094159042 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Europe

CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp.

SE0001137985 Active Biotech AB





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