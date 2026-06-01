BioMar Group A/S: Completion of the initial public offering and registration of capital increase in BioMar Group A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 05-2026

1 June 2026

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Completion of the initial public offering and registration of capital increase in BioMar Group A/S

With reference to company announcements no. 01-2026 dated 19 May 2026 related to the publication of an offering circular for the initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and official listing of the shares of BioMar Group A/S ("BioMar") on Nasdaq Copenhagen and no. 02-2026 dated 28 May 2026 related to the result of the Offering, BioMar today announces the completion of the Offering.

The Offering was completed today and the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen also becomes unconditional today. The offer shares allocated to investors as described in company announcement no. 02-2026 dated 28 May 2026 have been settled and prior hereto, the share capital increase of 463,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 2.50, has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital increase and in accordance with the disclosure requirements in section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the nominal share capital of BioMar is DKK 251,157,500, divided into 100,463,000 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 2.50. Each share of DKK 2.50 carries one vote at BioMar's general meetings and accordingly the number of voting rights in BioMar is 100,463,000. Updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and can be found at www.investors.biomar.com.

The existing shares and the new shares issued as a result of the Offering were admitted to trading with effect from 28 May 2026 under the temporary ISIN DK0064982482 on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the form of temporary purchase certificates representing the shares. The last day of trading of the temporary purchase certificates on Nasdaq Copenhagen is today, 1 June 2026. The first day of trading of BioMar's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen is expected to be 2 June 2026. The temporary purchase certificates will automatically be exchanged in Euronext Securities, legal name VP Securities A/S ("Euronext Securities"), for a corresponding number of shares in BioMar on or around 3 June 2026. In connection with the exchange in Euronext Securities, the temporary purchase certificates will cease to exist.

Accordingly, after trading has closed on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 1 June 2026, all future trading in BioMar's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will continue and settle under the permanent ISIN DK0064867972 under the symbol "BIOMAR".

Contact details:

Sif Rishoej, VP People, Purpose & Communication, BioMar Group A/S, +45 23 83 91 71

Wasiem Husain, VP Investor Relations, Strategy and M&A, BioMar Group A/S, +45 25 75 01 39





Information about BioMar

BioMar is a leading global aquafeed solutions provider, focusing on the attractive segment of high-value species such as salmon, warm-water shrimp, trout, sea bass and sea bream and many other high-value fish. BioMar operates 16 feed production facilities and five technology centres located in the major aquaculture hubs in Europe, Latin America and Asia. In total, BioMar supplies high-value feed for more than 45 different species, offering its products in more than 90 countries to approx. 1,400 customers.

Since BioMar became part of Schouw & Co. in 2005, consolidated revenue has grown by 10% per year on average, reaching a revenue of DKK 16.5 billion in 2025. Earnings (EBIT) have grown even faster, with an annual average growth rate of 12%, exceeding DKK 1.1 billion in 2025. BioMar's full 2025 Annual Report and Q1 2026 interim report can be found at www.biomar.com.

Global demand for protein is rising due to an expanding global population, with aquaculture emerging as one of the fastest growing and most sustainable sources of non-plant proteins. This positions aquaculture as a key driver in bridging the gap between rising protein demand and constrained supply.

Over the years, it has become evident that feed is far more than an enabler of growth. It is also impacting the quality of seafood end-products, and with the right nutritional solutions, fish and shrimp can thrive, build greater resilience, and mitigate health challenges, all while lowering environmental impact through the use of circular and restorative raw materials. Feed is particularly important to the aquaculture value chain, generally accounting for up to 80% of farmers of high value species' carbon footprint and more than 50% of their operating expenses.

BioMar's position in the value chain, its diversification across species and geographies, as well as strong innovation and sustainability credentials allow it to stay at the forefront of the sector's evolution from commoditised feed to sophisticated ingredient solutions, resulting in greater visibility on earnings and stronger resilience.

Important notice

This announcement does not constitute an offering circular or a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended, and nothing herein contains an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in BioMar Group A/S (the "Company"), except on the basis of information in the offering circular published by the Company in connection with the offering and admission of such securities to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of the offering circular are available from the Company's registered office and on the website of the Company.

This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA Member State"), other than Denmark, this communication is only addressed to, and is only directed at, investors in that EEA Member State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including qualified investors, within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended.

This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) - (d) of the Order (the persons described in (i) through (iii) above together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by any of DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, Filial of DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland (collectively, the "Joint Global Coordinators") or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents as to the accuracy or completeness or verification of the information contained in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted therefrom), and nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation by any of them in this respect, whether as to the past or future. The information in this announcement is subject to change. None of the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents assume any responsibility for its accuracy, completeness, or verification and accordingly they disclaim, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any and all liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise be found to have in respect of this announcement or any such statement. The Joint Global Coordinators and their affiliates are acting exclusively for the Company and Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. ("Schouw & Co.") and no-one else in connection with the offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and Schouw & Co. for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the offering, the Joint Global Coordinators and any of their affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may subscribe for or purchase shares and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the offering or otherwise. Accordingly, references in the offering circular to the shares being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by, such Joint Global Coordinators and any of their affiliates acting as investors for their own accounts. In addition, certain of the Joint Global Coordinators, their affiliates or any other investment vehicles directly or indirectly connected therewith may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps, warrants or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which such Joint Global Coordinator (or their affiliates) may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of such securities. The Joint Global Coordinators do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

In connection with the offering, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank, Filial of DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (PUBL), Sverige (the "Stabilising Manager") (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilising Manager) may over-allot securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilising Manager (or persons acting on behalf of the Stabilising Manager) will undertake stabilisation. Any stabilisation action may begin on or after the date of commencement of trading and official listing of the securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and, if begun, may be ended at any time, but it must end no later than 30 days after the date of commencement of trading and official listing of the securities.

Information to distributors

EEA product governance requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Positive Target Market"). Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom (the "Negative Target Market", and together with the Positive Target Market, the "Target Market Assessment"). The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, the Joint Global Coordinators will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients or eligible counterparties (except for a public offering to investors in Denmark conducted pursuant to a separate prospectus that has been approved by and registered with the Danish FSA).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to, the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK product governance requirements

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements of Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, (together, the "UK Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the UK Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares in the Company have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the shares in the Company are: (a) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of eligible counterparties and professional clients, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; and (b) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels (the "UK Target Market Assessment"). Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom The UK Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the offering. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the UK Target Market Assessment, the Joint Global Coordinators will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the UK Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (i) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Chapter 9A and 10A of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (ii) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own UK Target Market Assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.