Copenhagen, 28 May 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in BioMar Group A/S (ticker: BIOMAR TEMP) commences today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. BioMar is a Large Cap company within the Supersector and the 12th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

BioMar is the world's third-largest global producer of feed for high-value farmed fish and shrimp by volume, supporting a more efficient and sustainable global aquaculture industry through innovation and partnerships.

"Our listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen marks a major and exciting milestone in BioMar's history. I would like to thank our new shareholders for the trust and confidence you have shown in us. Your support confirms a shared belief in the need to prioritise building better food systems, and that efficient and sustainable feed solutions will be fundamental to the future of aquaculture. I am happy to witness that cornerstone investors, a broad range of institutional investors, and so many retail investors are joining us on this long-term journey. Alongside our leadership team, I look forward to shaping BioMar's future as a listed company, driving innovation and long-term value creation," says Carlos Diaz, CEO of BioMar Group.

"We are pleased to welcome BioMar Group to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. This listing marks an important milestone for the local capital market, and we look forward to following BioMar's journey as a listed company. We are committed to supporting its continued growth, innovation and contribution to a more sustainable aquaculture industry," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic

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