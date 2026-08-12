

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Conflicting signals surrounding a potential agreement between the U.S. and Iran as well as the uncertainty around shipping through the Strait of Hormuz swayed market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Anxiety ahead of the consumer price inflation data due from the U.S. on Wednesday morning also weighed on market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures slightly positive amidst mixed expectations regarding the July inflation readings. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Sovereign bond yields eased amidst muted crude oil prices.



Crude oil prices are trading in mildly positive territory, after rising for the past 5 sessions. Gold added to gains made in the previous three sessions. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,827.50, up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,747.20, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 26,516.32, up 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,846.68, up 0.02% France's CAC 40 at 8,704.91, down 0.12% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,565.95, up 0.22% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 67,630.00, up 0.99% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,209.40, down 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,946.68, up 0.32% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,440.17, down 0.83% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,579.04, up 3.68%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.86, up 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1538, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3520, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 159.16, down 0.08% USD/CHF at 0.8123, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.7068, up 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.668%, down 0.34% Germany at 3.1433%, down 1.07% France at 3.954%, down 0.58% U.K. at 4.9434%, down 0.91% Japan at 2.858%, up 1.35%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $88.96, up 0.06% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $83.44, up 0.29% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,468.25, up 0.61% Silver Futures (Sep) at $66.45, up 2.34%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,982.82, down 0.22% Ethereum at $1,906.11, up 1.53% BNB at $612.01, up 0.97% XRP at $1.02, up 1.87% Solana at $76.74, up 1.38%



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