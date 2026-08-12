

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Violent crime keeps falling in biggest U.S. cities, according to a new mid-year crime report.



According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, homicides in the nation's largest cities are down 17.2 percent from the first half of last year - alongside sharp declines in robberies, rapes, aggravated assaults, and overall violent crime. That translates to nearly 14,200 fewer reported violent crimes in just six months.



The results are especially striking in Democrat-run cities where the Trump Administration has aggressively surged federal resources and National Guard support after years of soft-on-crime failure, the White House says. Homicides are down 43.9 percent in Washington, D.C., 43.7 percent down in Memphis, and nearly 25 percent down in New Orleans. Philadelphia recorded 83 homicides, down 27.2 percent from 114.



The Council on Criminal Justice found that the national murder rate is on pace to hit the lowest level in at least 126 years, while crime data analyst Jeff Asher stated that the 2026 murder rate is tracking to be 'by far the lowest ever recorded.'



The report cites areas with the largest drops in homicides in the first half of 2026 among 66 major U.S. law enforcement agencies reporting.



They include Newark, Raleigh, Baltimore County, Arlington, Aurora, Suffolk County, Boston and Miami.



'This builds directly on last year's already historic progress, when murders and other violent crime plummeted to levels not seen in more than a century - and is the latest in a mountain of data all pointing to the same unmistakable reality,' the White House said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News