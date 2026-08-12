

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced Wednesday an investment of $1 billion in the U.S. through 2028 to advance innovation, develop next-generation tools and solutions, and increase access to training opportunities to expand the skilled trades workforce.



Of the $1 billion, approximately 50% will go to research and development to accelerate the creation of next-generation tools and breakthrough solutions for trades professionals.



The other 50% will support capital expenditures and long-term investments to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint and support new product development.



In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has committed to investing $60 million through its DEWALT Grow the Trades initiative through 2030 - of which $27 million has already been deployed - to expand training programs and open new pathways to rewarding careers in the skilled trades.



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