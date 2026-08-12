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WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 15:37
97,51 Euro
-1,07 % -1,05
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
T.ROWE PRICE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,2096,4817:51
96,1996,4817:51
PR Newswire
12.08.2026 14:30 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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T. Rowe Price Group Reports Month-end Assets Under Management For July 2026

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced July month-end assets under management of $1.87 trillion. Net outflows for July 2026 were $8.2 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2026, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of

(in billions)


7/31/2026



6/30/2026


12/31/2025









Equity


$ 896



$ 919


$ 879

Fixed income, including money market


222



222


212

Multi-asset


687



690


627

Alternatives


62



62


58

Total assets under management


$ 1,867



$ 1,893


$ 1,776









Target date retirement portfolios


$ 620



$ 622


$ 561

OTHER MATTERS

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.87 trillion in client assets as of July 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
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