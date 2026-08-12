Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Mehr als 20.000 Meter gebohrt - kurz vor dem Abschluss der Radar-Bohrungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12BJJ | ISIN: JP3970300004 | Ticker-Symbol: 1RH
Tradegate
12.08.26 | 15:06
91,00 Euro
+2,54 % +2,25
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,0991,8717:49
89,0090,9915:07
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 14:38 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BHG Financial: Albert Crawford Named Among Glassdoor's Top 20 Best CEOs in America

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions, today announced that Albert Crawford has been named one of Glassdoor's Best CEOs of 2026, a prestigious recognition earned through employee feedback on the platform. The honor comes as Crawford marks 25 years leading BHG Financial, helping build one of the nation's most established and respected companies in the financial industry, while fostering a workplace culture where employees are empowered to grow, innovate, and succeed.

For a quarter century, Crawford has guided BHG Financial through periods of transformation and growth, continually evolving the business while remaining grounded in a simple philosophy: exceptional companies are built by exceptional people. Under his leadership, the company has become known not only for innovation and long-term success, but for creating an environment where employees are trusted, challenged, and inspired to do their best work.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful, especially as I reflect on the past 25 years," Albert Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial, said. "I've had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary people here whose passion, talent, and commitment have shaped our success. I'm grateful for the trust they've placed in our leadership and our shared vision for the future and their commitment to themselves as well. I believe that work is for work, but you have to have a sound mind and body to be successful."

Crawford has always believed that employees do their best work when they have time and space to recharge, recognizing that personal well-being is essential to long-term success, both professionally and personally.

That philosophy is reflected in BHG Financial's Wellness Weekends, which he introduced in 2022. Alongside a comprehensive suite of health and wellness benefits, BHG Financial employees receive an additional day off each month to rest, recharge, and return refreshed.

"Al has always believed that taking care of people is good business," Katie Barnes, Chief People Officer of BHG Financial, said. "The company has grown exponentially over the past 25 years and through it all, he has never lost sight of the importance of supporting the people behind its success. He challenges us to think bigger, celebrates our successes, and leads with a level of authenticity that's rare. Watching the impact he has on our employees, our customers and partners, and the finance world has been inspiring, and I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition."

Glassdoor's Best CEOs awards recognizes 50 outstanding chief executives based solely on anonymous feedback from current and former employees. Rather than relying on nominations or judging panels, the ranking reflects the experiences and perspectives of employees, making the recognition one of the most authentic measures of workplace leadership. Employers must also have received at least 75 ratings across each of two leadership attributes and must have had at least 1,000 employees as of the end of the eligibility period.

About BHG Financial
BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information
Brooke Niemeyer
Director of Communications
bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/albert-crawford-named-among-glassdoors-top-20-best-ceos-in-america-1204563

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.