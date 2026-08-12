BHG Financial: Albert Crawford Named Among Glassdoor's Top 20 Best CEOs in America

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured personal loan solutions, today announced that Albert Crawford has been named one of Glassdoor's Best CEOs of 2026, a prestigious recognition earned through employee feedback on the platform. The honor comes as Crawford marks 25 years leading BHG Financial, helping build one of the nation's most established and respected companies in the financial industry, while fostering a workplace culture where employees are empowered to grow, innovate, and succeed.

For a quarter century, Crawford has guided BHG Financial through periods of transformation and growth, continually evolving the business while remaining grounded in a simple philosophy: exceptional companies are built by exceptional people. Under his leadership, the company has become known not only for innovation and long-term success, but for creating an environment where employees are trusted, challenged, and inspired to do their best work.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful, especially as I reflect on the past 25 years," Albert Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial, said. "I've had the privilege of working alongside extraordinary people here whose passion, talent, and commitment have shaped our success. I'm grateful for the trust they've placed in our leadership and our shared vision for the future and their commitment to themselves as well. I believe that work is for work, but you have to have a sound mind and body to be successful."

Crawford has always believed that employees do their best work when they have time and space to recharge, recognizing that personal well-being is essential to long-term success, both professionally and personally.

That philosophy is reflected in BHG Financial's Wellness Weekends, which he introduced in 2022. Alongside a comprehensive suite of health and wellness benefits, BHG Financial employees receive an additional day off each month to rest, recharge, and return refreshed.

"Al has always believed that taking care of people is good business," Katie Barnes, Chief People Officer of BHG Financial, said. "The company has grown exponentially over the past 25 years and through it all, he has never lost sight of the importance of supporting the people behind its success. He challenges us to think bigger, celebrates our successes, and leads with a level of authenticity that's rare. Watching the impact he has on our employees, our customers and partners, and the finance world has been inspiring, and I can't think of anyone more deserving of this recognition."

Glassdoor's Best CEOs awards recognizes 50 outstanding chief executives based solely on anonymous feedback from current and former employees. Rather than relying on nominations or judging panels, the ranking reflects the experiences and perspectives of employees, making the recognition one of the most authentic measures of workplace leadership. Employers must also have received at least 75 ratings across each of two leadership attributes and must have had at least 1,000 employees as of the end of the eligibility period.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and unique personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

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