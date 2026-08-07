

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (1RH.F), a Japanese human resources and staffing company, on Friday reported sharply higher profit for the first quarter, mainly driven by strong revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year outlook.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 202.618 billion yen, or 144.56 yen per share, from 120.936 billion yen, or 83.24 yen per share, a year earlier.



Operating profit surged to 255.413 billion yen from 153.734 billion yen last year.



Finance income rose to 9.667 billion yen from 8.785 billion yen, and share of profit from associates and joint ventures was 61 million yen, compared with a share of loss of 1.956 billion yen a year earlier.



Revenue rose 18.9% to 1.045 trillion yen from 878.839 billion yen.



For 2026, the company now projects revenue of 4.230 trillion yen, profit attributable to owners of the parent of 755 billion yen, or 543 yen per share, up from its previous forecasts of 4.030 trillion yen, 623 billion yen, and 447 yen per share, respectively.



In Tokyo, Recruit Holdings shares closed at 13,165 yen, up 2.49% on Friday.



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