Boron One Holdings Inc.: Recent Corporate Events Recap

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to provide a recap on recent commercial, exploration, and financing milestones, against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving critical minerals market for boron. In 2025, the United States officially added boron to its Critical Minerals List, reflecting its role in defense, semiconductor, and clean energy supply chains.[1] Global boron supply remains highly concentrated, with two producers accounting for an estimated 80% to 85% of world supply.[2] Boric acid prices have also trended higher amid tightening global availability, with benchmark prices in key markets rising through 2025 and into 2026.[3] Demand for boron continues to expand beyond traditional glass and agricultural uses into solar panel and wind turbine components, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicle battery and alloy applications.

Boron One has entered an important new chapter. Given recent progress and market context shaping our path toward production, here are a few highlights from the past few months.

First Binding Offtake Agreement: The Company has secured its first binding, multi-year commercial offtake agreement for its future high-value boron products. The agreement provides for a minimum volume commitment of 25,000 tonnes per year, with an option to scale up to 50,000 tonnes per year, and is structured as a take-or-pay agreement with a guaranteed floor price. The agreement has an initial three (3) year term, commencing upon the start of commercial operations.

Exploration Progress at the Jarandol Basin, Serbia: The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o., has completed its field exploration program for the season at the Jarandol Basin. The Company has fulfilled all applicable regulatory submissions with the Serbian Ministry of Mining, and its exploration license remains in good standing. Surface geological mapping was completed across six separate areas, establishing targets for an upcoming drilling program intended to expand known mineralization near the Company's core deposit.

Private Placement: The Company also closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Net proceeds will be used to advance engineering work, complete technical studies, and support the Company through the regulatory permitting process.

Outlook: Boron One's leadership team is focused on three priorities: securing additional offtake partnerships with international industrial customers; advancing metallurgical testing and engineering design for its planned extraction and processing facilities; and continuing to work with Serbian regulatory authorities to advance permitting toward commercial production.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For Boron One Holdings Inc. Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, Boron One's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies, including its plans for advancing the Company's Piskanja Project through to an exploitation license. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

For further information, please contact: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250-384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron's Public Quotations: TSX Venture: BONE

Berlin: EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

[1] U.S. Department of the Interior / USGS, "Interior Department Releases Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals," Nov. 7, 2025; Federal Register, Final 2025 List of Critical Minerals (Nov. 7, 2025).

[2] 5E Advanced Materials, Inc., Form 10-K (fiscal year 2025, filed Sept. 29, 2025), "Competition" section, citing Global Market Insights and a preliminary market study prepared by Kline & Company, Inc.

[3] IMARC Group, "Boric Acid Pricing Report" (Q1 2026); ChemAnalyst, "Boric Acid Price Trend, Chart, News, Analysis and Forecast" (Q1 2026).

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/recent-corporate-events-recap-1206344