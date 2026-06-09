Boron One Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced oversubscribed private placement ("Private Placement"), announced on June 1, 2026. The Company accepted subscriptions totaling 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") exercisable for three years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.06 in the first year, and $0.10 in the following two years (the "Warrant Exercise Period"), subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.15 per common share for the initial exercise period and $0.25 per common share for the subsequent period.

The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Company paid finder's fees to a qualified finder of $70,000 and issued 1,400,000 Broker Warrants. The Broker Warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the Warrants, and expire on June 8, 2029.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also intends to grant 500,000 stock options (the "Options") to a consultant of the Company, exercisable at CDN $0.05 per share in the first year and CDN $0.10 per share thereafter, expiring between September 1, 2029 and June 1, 2030, subject to TSXV approval.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company may accelerate the vesting and the right of the Optionee to execute any of the options granted hereunder, at any time, at its sole discretion.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-holdings-inc.-announces-closing-of-private-placement-1174339