Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company")[TSXV:BONE] is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $750,000 by the issue of units at a price of $0.05 per unit. The offering is currently fully subscribed. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall have a three (3) year term and will be exercisable into one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 for the first one (1) year following the closing date, then $0.10 for the subsequent two (2) years, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at or above $0.15 during the initial exercise period, or $0.25 during the subsequent exercise period, for more than ten (10) consecutive trading days.

The Company will pay a finder's fee to qualified finders who assist in selling the units, in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by TSX Venture Exchange policy and applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron's Public Quotations: TSX Venture: BONE

Berlin: EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-financing-1172636