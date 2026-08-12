EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Enters Strategic Collaboration With Caracas FC to Explore AI-Powered Athletic Performance and Operational Analytics



12.08.2026 / 14:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - August 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (formerly OTC: LMEDD) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence and technology company focused on developing and applying AI-powered solutions across healthcare and other industries, today announced that its Venezuelan operating subsidiary, LataMed AI VE, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Caracas FC to explore the application of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and data-driven technologies across athletic performance and selected operational functions. The collaboration is expected to evaluate potential applications of LataMed AI's technology in areas such as athlete workload analysis, biometric data assessment, computer vision, performance monitoring, predictive modeling and the analysis of historical and real-time performance data. The parties also intend to explore opportunities to apply AI-driven tools to selected administrative and operational workflows within the organization. Professional sports organizations generate significant amounts of data across training, competition, athlete monitoring, performance evaluation and day-to-day operations. LataMed AI believes that applying artificial intelligence to these data sets may help organizations identify patterns more efficiently, improve the organization and interpretation of information and provide coaches, performance personnel and administrators with additional data-driven tools to support decision-making. As part of the collaboration, LataMed AI and Caracas FC intend to identify areas where the Company's technologies may be evaluated in a practical professional sports environment. Potential areas of assessment may include analyzing athlete workload and performance trends, evaluating biometric and training data, utilizing computer vision to assist in the review of athletic activity and examining opportunities to automate or improve the analysis of operational information. The collaboration is also expected to provide LataMed AI with an opportunity to further evaluate how technologies originally developed around complex healthcare and data-analysis environments may be adapted for additional industries. The Company's broader technology strategy is centered on building AI-powered systems capable of collecting, organizing and analyzing complex information and supporting data-driven decision-making. While healthcare remains an important area of focus for LataMed AI, the Company believes many of its underlying technological capabilities, including predictive modeling, machine learning, automation, computer vision and real-time information processing, may have applications across a variety of commercial and institutional environments. "Professional sports is increasingly data-driven, and organizations now have access to more performance information than ever before," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. "The challenge is not simply collecting information, but determining how that information can be organized, analyzed and used effectively. Our collaboration with Caracas FC gives us an opportunity to explore how our artificial intelligence capabilities can be applied in a demanding, real-world environment where performance data and timely decision-making are particularly important." Dr. Levy continued, "We also view this collaboration as an opportunity to demonstrate the broader versatility of the technology platform we are building. The same core capabilities that allow artificial intelligence to analyze complex healthcare information can potentially be adapted to other environments where large volumes of data must be interpreted quickly and efficiently." In addition to athletic performance applications, the parties intend to evaluate whether LataMed AI's automation and analytical technologies may be useful within selected administrative and operational functions of the organization. The Company believes these evaluations may provide additional insight into the scalability of its technology across multiple departments and use cases. The Company intends to work with Caracas FC to identify appropriate areas for implementation, testing and evaluation as the collaboration progresses. The scope and timing of any specific deployment will depend upon the requirements of the parties, available data, technical integration and other operational considerations. LataMed AI believes collaborations such as this may help create practical environments in which its artificial intelligence technologies can be evaluated outside of their initial healthcare applications while providing the Company with additional information and experience that may inform future technology development. The Company continues to pursue opportunities to apply its artificial intelligence technologies across healthcare, industrial, institutional and other data-intensive environments where predictive analytics, automation and advanced data processing may improve efficiency, accessibility and decision-making. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, educational institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system. The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated scope, implementation, testing, development and potential benefits of the Company's collaboration with Caracas FC; the potential application of the Company's artificial intelligence technologies in athletic performance, biometric analysis, computer vision, operational analytics and other industries; the adaptability and scalability of the Company's technology platform; and the Company's future business plans and development activities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include the availability and suitability of data, technical integration requirements, implementation and testing timelines, operational considerations, the continued development of the Company's technologies, and the ability of the collaboration to result in broader deployment, commercial adoption, revenue or other business benefits. There can be no assurance that the collaboration will result in any particular commercial deployment, revenue or other business outcome. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer The Company's technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers, athletic trainers, coaches, performance professionals, engineers, researchers, laboratory personnel or other authorized professionals. No statement in this release should be interpreted as a representation or guarantee regarding technology performance, athletic or medical outcomes, regulatory authorization, commercial adoption, revenue, market acceptance or financial performance. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company's business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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