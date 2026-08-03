EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Enters Agreement With DROGUERIAS LALA C.A. to Develop AI and Automation Tools for Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Workflows



03.08.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - August 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that, through its Venezuelan operating subsidiary LATAMEDAI VE, it has entered into an agreement with DROGUERIAS LALA C.A. to develop artificial intelligence-supported and automated software tools for pharmaceutical and laboratory operations. Under the agreement, the parties intend to collaborate on the design, development, testing, and evaluation of customized technology intended to support selected workflows associated with pharmaceutical research, laboratory testing, quality-control processes, documentation, operational coordination, and data analysis. The proposed technology is expected to incorporate software tools designed to organize and analyze information generated during pharmaceutical development and laboratory activities. Planned functionality may include workflow automation, testing coordination, document management, data review, quality-control support, and predictive analytical tools intended to help qualified personnel identify potential inconsistencies or operational issues at an earlier stage. LataMed AI and DROGUERIAS LALA C.A. will begin identifying the specific workflows to be addressed, defining the platform's technical and operational requirements, and establishing a phased development and testing process. The parties also intend to establish appropriate confidentiality, information-security, data-management, and access-control procedures. The parties will evaluate whether the proposed technology can assist qualified personnel with the organization and review of information associated with pharmaceutical formulas, laboratory results, quality standards, testing procedures, and applicable approval processes. Any such functionality would be designed as a decision-support and workflow-management resource and would not independently approve pharmaceutical formulas, laboratory results, medical products, or regulatory submissions. Any pharmaceutical, scientific, laboratory, or quality-control determinations would remain the responsibility of appropriately qualified professionals and applicable regulatory authorities. The proposed technology would not replace the independent professional judgment of scientists, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, healthcare providers, or other authorized professionals. "This agreement represents an opportunity to apply our artificial intelligence and automation capabilities within complex pharmaceutical and laboratory environments," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. "Our objective is to work with DROGUERIAS LALA C.A. to develop responsible technology that supports data analysis, documentation, testing coordination, quality-control processes, and other operational requirements while preserving appropriate professional oversight." Management believes the collaboration may provide an opportunity to expand LataMed AI's technology into enterprise pharmaceutical and laboratory applications beyond its patient-facing telemedicine services. The initiative is also consistent with the Company's broader strategy of developing digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported tools for healthcare providers, pharmacies, laboratories, institutions, and other participants in the healthcare ecosystem. If successfully developed and implemented, management believes the resulting technology may provide a framework that could potentially be adapted for other pharmaceutical, laboratory, and healthcare organizations in Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America. Any future expansion would remain subject to separate agreements, successful development and testing, operational readiness, applicable regulatory requirements, and the needs of participating organizations. The parties will also evaluate the ownership, licensing, permitted use, and protection of any software, technology, data, or other intellectual property developed through the collaboration. The specific intellectual-property and commercialization terms will be governed by the agreement and any additional documentation entered into by the parties. The agreement establishes the framework under which LataMed AI and DROGUERIAS LALA C.A. intend to develop and evaluate the proposed technology. It does not guarantee a specific implementation schedule, commercial deployment, reduction in operating costs or development timelines, scientific or regulatory outcomes, revenue, profitability, or expansion to additional organizations. The Company will provide additional information regarding development, testing, and potential implementation as appropriate. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, laboratories, institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system. The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the agreement between LATAMEDAI VE and DROGUERIAS LALA C.A.; the proposed design, development, testing, functionality, implementation, and possible commercialization of artificial intelligence-supported and automated software tools; potential applications involving pharmaceutical research, laboratory testing, quality-control processes, documentation, operational coordination, workflow automation, and data analysis; potential intellectual-property and licensing arrangements; and the Company's broader pharmaceutical, laboratory, enterprise technology, and healthcare ecosystem strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company's ability to successfully design, develop, and test the proposed technology; satisfy DROGUERIAS LALA C.A.'s technical and operational requirements; retain qualified personnel; protect confidential, proprietary, and health-related information; establish and comply with applicable intellectual-property and commercial terms; comply with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; obtain necessary financing; integrate its technology with third-party systems; achieve commercial acceptance; and generate revenue. There can be no assurance that the proposed technology will be completed or commercially implemented, that it will reduce operating costs or development timelines, that it will improve pharmaceutical, scientific, quality-control, or regulatory outcomes, that the agreement will generate revenue, or that the technology will be adapted for additional organizations or markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Disclaimer The Company's technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified scientists, pharmacists, laboratory personnel, healthcare providers, regulatory authorities, or other authorized professionals. No statement in this release should be interpreted as a representation or guarantee regarding pharmaceutical development, laboratory results, product safety or efficacy, formula approval, regulatory authorization, cost savings, development timelines, commercial implementation, revenue, market acceptance, or financial performance. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company's business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

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