EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Advances Industrial Telemedicine Initiative for Remote and Offshore Operations in Venezuela



20.07.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMEDD) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that it is advancing an industrial telemedicine initiative designed to support occupational health and emergency-response capabilities at offshore oil fields and other geographically isolated operating locations in Venezuela. As part of the initiative, the Company is developing specialized software intended to support remote medical care, incident-response coordination, and access to qualified medical guidance in locations where traditional healthcare facilities may be difficult to reach. LataMed AI also intends to pursue strategic relationships with private-sector oil and energy companies seeking to strengthen their occupational health infrastructure and remote medical-response capabilities. The proposed platform is being designed to integrate with the occupational health and safety functions of participating operators. It is expected to help authorized personnel document incidents, initiate remote medical consultations, access established emergency-response protocols, and coordinate medical support while transportation or evacuation arrangements are being made. Oil and energy operations can involve remote work sites, complex logistics, and time-sensitive occupational health events. Management believes that a dedicated telemedicine platform may help improve communication among field personnel, corporate health departments, and qualified medical professionals during the critical period between an incident and access to in-person care. The planned system is expected to support secure communication, incident-management workflows, remote clinical guidance, and centralized reporting. Any medical services offered through the platform would be provided by appropriately qualified professionals and implemented in accordance with applicable regulatory, operational, and occupational health requirements. "This initiative represents a natural extension of our broader digital healthcare infrastructure strategy," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. "Remote industrial operations present unique healthcare-access challenges. Our objective is to develop technology that helps occupational health teams communicate more effectively, organize critical information, and connect field personnel with qualified medical support when time and distance are significant factors." The industrial telemedicine initiative is expected to complement LataMed AI's broader healthcare ecosystem, which includes its telemedicine platform and the continued development of CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI. The Company is evaluating how these technologies may ultimately support occupational health assessments, remote monitoring, clinical decision support, and preventive-care programs in industrial environments, subject to further development, testing, regulatory considerations, and commercial arrangements. LataMed AI has not yet announced a definitive commercial agreement, deployment schedule, or revenue associated with this initiative. Additional information regarding participating operators, implementation plans, and geographic coverage will be disclosed as appropriate if and when definitive arrangements are completed. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, and other participants in the healthcare system. The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's industrial telemedicine initiative; the development, capabilities, integration, testing, deployment, and potential commercial use of specialized software; prospective relationships with oil and energy companies; the potential use of the Company's telemedicine platform, CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI in occupational or industrial healthcare settings; and the Company's broader healthcare technology strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company's ability to complete development and testing, enter into definitive commercial relationships, obtain necessary financing, satisfy applicable legal and regulatory requirements, retain qualified healthcare and technology personnel, successfully integrate its technology with third-party systems, protect patient and business information, and achieve market acceptance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Disclaimer The Company's technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers or established emergency-response procedures. No statement in this release should be interpreted as a guarantee of medical outcomes, incident prevention, emergency-response times, commercial deployment, regulatory authorization, or financial performance. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company's business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Investor Relations LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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