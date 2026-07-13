EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Begins Evaluating Global Healthcare Expansion Opportunities Through Planned Attendance at World Health Expo 2027



13.07.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that management has begun planning for the Company's anticipated attendance at the World Health Expo 2027 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as part of its broader strategy to evaluate international healthcare expansion opportunities. Management believes attendance at World Health Expo 2027 will provide an important opportunity to engage with healthcare leaders, technology innovators, healthcare providers, government representatives, and potential strategic partners from around the world while evaluating opportunities beyond the Company's current Latin American initiatives. The Company believes its planned participation is intended to support ongoing assessments of international commercialization opportunities for its developing digital healthcare ecosystem, including telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, pharmacy integration initiatives, insurance accessibility solutions, payment accessibility technologies, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare platforms. Management further believes the World Health Expo may provide an opportunity to evaluate potential strategic relationships, licensing opportunities, and regional collaborations relating to the Company's digital healthcare technologies while gaining additional insight into emerging trends in healthcare innovation, precision medicine, artificial intelligence, and digital health infrastructure. The Company noted that the planned participation builds upon its recent international engagement initiatives, including attendance at HLTH Europe, while complementing its continued expansion throughout Latin America, including recently announced strategic initiatives in Venezuela and the Company's ongoing evaluation of expansion opportunities in Colombia. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "As we continue executing our long-term vision of building an integrated digital healthcare ecosystem, we believe it is important to evaluate opportunities beyond our existing markets. World Health Expo 2027 is expected to provide an outstanding opportunity to engage with healthcare leaders from around the world, better understand evolving global healthcare trends, and explore potential strategic relationships that may support the continued development and international expansion of the LataMed AI platform." Management emphasized that the Company's attendance at the World Health Expo 2027 remains in the planning stage and forms part of its broader evaluation of future international growth opportunities. No assurance can be provided regarding the completion of any strategic relationships, licensing arrangements, commercial agreements, international expansion initiatives, or other opportunities that may arise from the Company's planned attendance. The Company also announced that it has received confirmation from FINRA that its previously announced 5-for-1 forward stock split and mandatory share exchange are expected to become effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, subject to the completion of customary administrative processing. Shareholders holding their shares through brokerage accounts or in electronic book-entry form generally are not expected to take any action, while shareholders holding physical stock certificates may exchange their certificates through the Company's transfer agent in accordance with the mandatory exchange procedures. The Company looks forward to completing this important corporate milestone as it continues focusing on the expansion of its telemedicine platform and the commercialization of its CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI artificial intelligence platforms. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, insurance accessibility, payment solutions, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, international expansion initiatives, global healthcare market evaluations, World Health Expo participation, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, licensing opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets; the Company's ability to successfully establish strategic commercial relationships, pursue international expansion initiatives, identify licensing opportunities, and implement related healthcare technology programs; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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