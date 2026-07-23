EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI and FARMASER Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Automation Platform for Pharmacy Operations



23.07.2026 / 14:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that, through its Venezuelan operating subsidiary LATAMEDAI VE, it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with FARMASER to develop a customized artificial intelligence and automation platform intended to support the pharmacy chain's current operations and planned expansion. Under the memorandum of understanding, the parties intend to collaborate on the design, adaptation, testing, and evaluation of a software platform tailored to FARMASER's operational requirements. LataMed AI and FARMASER will begin defining the technical and operational requirements for the proposed platform, adapting the software to FARMASER's pharmacy workflows, and establishing a phased development and testing process. The parties will also evaluate the integration of CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI across FARMASER's three existing pharmacy locations and up to 15 planned additional locations, together with the e-commerce, prescription-management, customer-service, inventory-planning, and business-analytics functions contemplated by the proposed platform. The contemplated integration of the three models is intended to support access to cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information and related digital health services, subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and appropriate clinical and operational protocols. Any prescription-related or artificial intelligence-supported functionality would be designed to assist administrative, operational, and healthcare workflows and would not replace the professional judgment or responsibilities of authorized pharmacists, medical professionals, or other qualified personnel. The parties are also evaluating an annual software licensing or subscription model for any commercial implementation of the platform. The scope, timing, pricing, and other terms of a commercial deployment have not yet been finalized and would remain subject to successful development and testing, agreement on commercial terms, and any additional definitive documentation required by the parties. "This memorandum of understanding represents an opportunity to apply our technology within an important part of the healthcare delivery ecosystem," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. "Pharmacies play a central role in connecting patients with medications, healthcare products, and related services. Our objective is to work with FARMASER to develop a platform that supports its current operations and planned expansion while evaluating the integration of our AI-supported healthcare technologies across its pharmacy network." Management believes that the proposed collaboration is consistent with LataMed AI's broader strategy of developing an integrated healthcare ecosystem connecting patients, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, and other participants in the delivery of healthcare services. The proposed FARMASER platform would also represent a potential enterprise application of the Company's technology beyond its patient-facing telemedicine services. By supporting pharmacy operations, digital commerce, prescription workflows, data analysis, and the potential integration of the Company's AI-supported healthcare technologies, LataMed AI intends to develop technology infrastructure that may ultimately be adaptable to the needs of other healthcare organizations throughout Latin America. The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for cooperation between the parties but does not guarantee the successful completion or commercial deployment of the platform, the integration of the Company's AI-supported technologies, the execution of a definitive licensing agreement, the opening of any additional FARMASER locations, or the generation of revenue. The Company will provide additional information regarding the development and potential implementation of the platform as appropriate. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, and other participants in the healthcare system. The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the memorandum of understanding between LATAMEDAI VE and FARMASER; the proposed design, development, adaptation, testing, evaluation, capabilities, and commercial implementation of the platform; the possible use of an annual software licensing or subscription model; FARMASER's planned expansion; the potential implementation of the platform across FARMASER's existing and planned pharmacy locations; the proposed integration of the Company's AI-supported healthcare technologies into the FARMASER platform and pharmacy network; and the Company's broader healthcare technology and pharmacy-integration strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company's ability to successfully develop and test the proposed platform, satisfy FARMASER's technical and operational requirements, agree upon commercial terms, execute additional definitive documentation, obtain necessary financing, comply with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, protect confidential and personal information, integrate its technology with third-party systems, and achieve commercial acceptance. There can be no assurance that the proposed platform will be completed or commercially deployed, that the Company's AI-supported healthcare technologies will be integrated into the FARMASER platform or pharmacy network, that FARMASER will open additional locations, that the parties will enter into a definitive licensing agreement, or that the proposed collaboration will generate revenue for the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Disclaimer The Company's technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers, pharmacists, or other authorized personnel. No statement in this release should be interpreted as a guarantee of platform completion, commercial deployment, regulatory authorization, operational performance, revenue, market acceptance, or financial results. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company's business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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