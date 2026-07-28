EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Inks Deal With Two Caracas Schools to Expand Access to Telemedicine Services



28.07.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) ("LataMed AI" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company developing digital health and artificial intelligence solutions for Latin America, today announced that, through its Venezuelan operating subsidiary, it has entered into separate agreements with Colegio Claret and Colegio Roraima in Caracas to develop and implement school-based digital healthcare initiatives within their respective communities. Under the terms of the agreements, LataMed AI and each participating school intend to collaborate on the development of an implementation framework through which students, parents, legal guardians, school personnel, and other authorized members of the school communities may access the Company's online medical appointment and telemedicine services and connect with participating healthcare providers. The ventures are expected to focus on online medical appointment scheduling, telemedicine consultations, digital communications, and healthcare information intended to help families identify and connect with appropriate medical services. The parties will also establish the operational, technical, privacy, consent, and safeguarding procedures required for implementation. LataMed AI intends to work with each school to define the scope and rollout of the proposed program, establish appropriate enrollment and communication procedures, identify the healthcare services that may be made available, and coordinate necessary training and educational materials for school administrators and participating families. Any healthcare services made available through these agreements would be provided by appropriately qualified healthcare professionals. Participation by students would remain subject to applicable parental or legal guardian authorization, privacy and data-protection requirements, school safeguarding policies, clinical protocols, and other applicable legal and regulatory requirements. "These agreements represent an opportunity to expand access to digital healthcare services through trusted educational institutions," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. "Schools are important centers of communication for families and communities. Our objective is to work with Colegio Claret and Colegio Roraima to implement responsible programs that improve awareness of telemedicine services and make it easier for families to connect with qualified healthcare providers." Management believes that working through educational institutions may provide an efficient way to introduce the Company's digital healthcare services to students, families, and school personnel through a trusted community setting. The proposed model is intended to support coordinated communication among participating families, school administrators, and qualified healthcare providers and may demonstrate how LataMed AI's technology can be adapted for institutional healthcare-access programs in addition to its direct-to-patient telemedicine services. The proposed school-based programs are also consistent with LataMed AI's broader healthcare ecosystem strategy, which is focused on connecting patients, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, educational institutions, and other participants in the delivery of healthcare services. If successfully implemented, management believes the model developed with Colegio Claret and Colegio Roraima may provide a framework that could potentially be adapted for other educational institutions in Venezuela and elsewhere in Latin America. Any future expansion would remain subject to separate discussions, appropriate agreements, operational readiness, regulatory considerations, and the availability of qualified healthcare providers. The agreements establish the framework under which the parties intend to develop and implement the proposed programs. However, the agreements do not guarantee any specific implementation schedule, level of student or family participation, generation of revenue, or expansion to additional educational institutions. The Company will provide further updates regarding implementation and program availability as appropriate. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company's strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, educational institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system. The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the joint venture agreements among LATAMEDAI VE, Colegio Claret, and Colegio Roraima; the proposed development, design, implementation, scope, operation, and potential expansion of school-based telemedicine programs; the possible availability of online appointment scheduling, telemedicine consultations, digital communications, and healthcare information; potential participation by students, parents, legal guardians, school personnel, and other members of the school communities; and the Company's broader education-sector and healthcare ecosystem strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the Company's ability to develop and implement appropriate programs, satisfy the operational and technical requirements of the participating schools, obtain necessary parental or legal guardian authorizations, comply with applicable privacy, safeguarding, clinical, legal, and regulatory requirements, retain qualified healthcare providers, protect personal and health-related information, achieve participation by members of the school communities, obtain necessary financing, generate revenue from the joint ventures, and expand the proposed model to other educational institutions. There can be no assurance that the proposed programs will be completed or implemented according to the anticipated scope or schedule, that students or families will participate, that the joint ventures will generate revenue, or that the model will be expanded to additional educational institutions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Disclaimer The Company's technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers. Any services involving minors would remain subject to applicable parental or legal guardian authorization, privacy and data-protection requirements, school safeguarding policies, clinical protocols, and professional oversight. No statement in this release should be interpreted as a guarantee of program implementation, participation, medical outcomes, regulatory authorization, revenue, market acceptance, or financial performance. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company's business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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