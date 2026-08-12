Ainos, Inc.: Ainos to Showcase Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI at SEMICON Taiwan 2026

AI Nose and Atmosphere Engine bring a new layer of environmental perception to intelligent machines

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company") today announced that it will showcase its Environmental Intelligence solutions for Physical AI at SEMICON Taiwan 2026, taking place September 2-4. Through AI Nose and Atmosphere Engine, Ainos will demonstrate how Environmental Intelligence can give machines a new way to sense, understand, and ultimately respond to the world around them. The Company will exhibit at Booth I2700 Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, together with its distribution partner Topco Scientific Co., Ltd.

This year, Ainos will introduce a key theme:

Physical AI should understand the environment around it.

Under the theme "Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI," Ainos will showcase technologies designed to help machines sense what is happening in the air, understand what those signals mean, and ultimately respond to changing environmental conditions.

At the center of the showcase are two technologies: AI Nose, Ainos' environmental sensing platform, and Atmosphere Engine, its environmental control solution.

Together, they represent a new approach to machine intelligence:

Sense. Understand. Optimize.

Ainos' Environmental Intelligence architecture connects AI Nose environmental sensing with Atmosphere Engine environmental control, enabling intelligent systems to sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their surroundings.

Sense what others miss

Today's intelligent machines rely heavily on vision, sound, temperature, and other conventional sensors.

But much of the physical world is also expressed through chemistry.

Gases. Vapors. Materials. Equipment changes. Process conditions.

AI Nose is designed to detect these airborne signals and convert them into digital data, giving machines access to information that cameras and microphones cannot see or hear.

Understand what's changing

Sensing is only the beginning.

AI Nose continuously captures environmental signals and converts them into Smell ID data that can be analyzed for patterns, anomalies, and changes over time.

As deployments expand, Ainos is building a growing body of real-world environmental data that can help strengthen how its systems recognize and interpret conditions across industrial settings.

The goal is not simply to detect an event after it happens.

It is to help machines understand what the environment may be signaling earlier.

Optimize what matters

Ainos' vision extends beyond sensing.

With Atmosphere Engine, the Company is developing the control layer of Environmental Intelligence-connecting environmental understanding with the ability to respond.

Over time, Ainos believes this combination can enable intelligent systems to move from:

Real-Time - Predictive - Autonomous

From detecting environmental changes, to anticipating them, to eventually adjusting the environment automatically.

"Physical AI needs more than eyes and ears," said Eddy Tsai, Chairman, President and CEO of Ainos. "The physical world is constantly communicating through chemical signals. We are building the technology to make those signals understandable to machines. SEMICON Taiwan is an opportunity to show how Environmental Intelligence can become a new foundation for semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure."

Built for demanding environments

Semiconductor manufacturing is one of the most demanding environments for this new layer of intelligence.

Minute changes in process gases, chemicals, equipment conditions, contamination, and other airborne signals can carry meaningful information.

Ainos' Environmental Intelligence platform is designed to continuously capture and interpret these signals, creating a digital layer of environmental awareness across factories and other critical infrastructure.

Ainos believes the same architecture can extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing into industrial automation, robotics, healthcare environments, data centers, and other Physical AI applications.

See Environmental Intelligence in action

SEMICON Taiwan 2026

September 2-4, 2026

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1

Booth I2700 - Topco Scientific Co., Ltd.

Sense. Understand. Optimize.

Environmental Intelligence for the Physical AI Era.

About Ainos, Inc.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) is building Environmental Intelligence for Physical AI, giving machines a new way to understand the physical world by turning chemical signals in the air into digital information. Its AI Nose technology enables intelligent systems to sense and interpret changes in their surroundings, while Atmosphere Engine extends that intelligence toward environmental control. Together, they form a sensing-to-control architecture designed to help machines sense, understand, and ultimately optimize their environments across semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, industrial systems, healthcare environments, and other real-world applications where AI increasingly interacts with the physical world. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AinosInc , and LinkedIn to stay up to date. Visit Ainos' media room at https://ainos.suite.accessnewswire.com .

About SEMICON Taiwan 2026

SEMICON Taiwan 2026 is one of the global semiconductor industry's flagship annual events. The exhibition will take place September 2-4, 2026, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, with forums beginning August 31 as part of International Semiconductor Week. The event is expected to bring together more than 1,300 exhibitors across 4,300 booths, both record highs, and attract more than 100,000 industry professionals from 65 countries. Learn more at: https://expo.semi.org/taiwan2026/public/enter.aspx .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ainos-to-showcase-environmental-intelligence-for-physical-ai-at-s-1205377