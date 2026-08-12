Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) ("Fast Finance" or the "Company"), developer of the privacy-focused communications ecosystem OK.secure, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $3.7 million, an increase of 42% from $2.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $1.3 million in the same period in 2025.

Net profit was $597 thousand, compared to a loss of $3.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Operating Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $7.1 million, an increase of 41% from $5.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $5.0 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period in 2025.

Net income was $783 thousand, compared to a loss of $7.0 million in the same period of 2025.

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "Our second quarter results are due to the positive results in all of our business units enabling us to report record numbers while improving profit margins and focusing on continued growth and expansion. The exciting launch of OK.secure platform recently expands our capabilities and introduces comprehensive electronic payments and account services for end users."

"Our recent announcement regarding the development of our interoperability functionality with WhatsApp is progressing on schedule and will enable eligible OK.secure users in the EU to exchange messages with opted-in WhatsApp users under the European Union's Digital Markets Act ("DMA"). We believe this unique service is a testament to our goal of achieving operational excellence and successfully executing on our growth pipeline."

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with access to advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand, provides a global messenger with app and web applications that enable simple communication and offer through its platform access to digital payments via crypto wallet, including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our proprietary model combines messaging with access to payment solutions and crypto trading services designed to create seamless digital interactions for fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for access to payment processing, as well as access to non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

For additional information, visit www.ok-secure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Those include statements about the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company or its management team regarding, or which otherwise relate to, future or anticipated events, revenues, income, economics, research, development, reformulation, product release, integration, or performance, or management's plans and objectives for future operations, or which otherwise relate to future financial position or results of operations of the Company. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those referenced in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, many of which are not in the Company's management's control.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp-reports-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-an-1206465