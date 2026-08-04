Fast Finance Pay Corp. Advances Interoperability with WhatsApp Under the DMA Interoperability Framework Ahead of Q4 Rollout

OK.secure reaches second implementation milestone as interoperability technology remains on schedule to unite secure communications and digital finance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCID:FFPP) ("Fast Finance" or the "Company"), developer of the privacy-focused communications ecosystem OK.secure, today announced that development of its interoperability functionality with WhatsApp has successfully reached its second implementation milestone. The interoperability functionality is intended to enable eligible OK.secure users in the EU to exchange messages with opted-in WhatsApp users under the European Union's Digital Markets Act ("DMA").

The Company remains on schedule to introduce interoperability functionality with WhatsApp as part of its planned fourth-quarter 2026 expansion of the OK.secure platform for eligible users in the EU, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, technical implementation, and user opt-in.

As part of this initiative, Fast Finance is developing proprietary interoperability technology designed to support secure communications across multiple messaging environments. The technology is intended to provide a scalable foundation for future interoperability opportunities as the EU messaging ecosystem continues to evolve under the DMA.

"This milestone represents another important step in the execution of our product roadmap," said Ole Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Finance Pay Corp. "The Digital Markets Act is creating new opportunities for messaging interoperability in the EU, and OK.secure has been designed with this evolution in mind. We are pleased to report that development remains on schedule for our planned fourth-quarter rollout as we continue expanding OK.secure into a next-generation communications platform that brings secure messaging and access to digital financial services together in one application."

Fast Finance expects to provide additional development updates as further milestones are achieved.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with access to advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand, provides a global messenger with app and web applications that enable simple communication and offer through its platform access to digital payments via crypto wallet, including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our proprietary model combines messaging with access to payment solutions and crypto trading services designed to create seamless digital interactions for fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for access to payment processing, as well as access to non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

For additional information, visit www.ok-secure.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Those include statements about the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company or its management team regarding, or which otherwise relate to, future or anticipated events, revenues, income, economics, research, development, reformulation, product release, integration, or performance, or management's plans and objectives for future operations, or which otherwise relate to future financial position or results of operations of the Company. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those referenced in the forward-looking statements because of various factors, many of which are not in the Company's management's control.

WhatsApp is a trademark of WhatsApp LLC. Meta is a trademark of Meta Platforms, Inc. Reference to these trademarks does not imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from Meta Platforms, Inc. or WhatsApp LLC.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp.-advances-interoperability-with-whatsapp-under-t-1200393