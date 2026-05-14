Fast Finance Pay Corp.: Fast Finance Pay Corp Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Operating Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026, were $3.3 million, an increase of 39% from $2.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross profit was $2.4 million, compared to $1.0 million in the same period in 2025.

Net profit was $1 thousand, as compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the same period of 2025.

Ole Jensen, CEO, President and Chairman of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated, "Our results reinforce that we are delivering growth through industry-leading innovation and our rapidly expanding businesses. The rise of crypto combined with the uptick in financial transactions will create more data and transactions - which in turn increases demand for our platform's trusted protection, governance, and recovery capabilities. We believe we are well positioned to deliver growth through new and expanding customer relationships."

With the recent release of Ok.pay, Fast Finance is enthusiastic to enter a market for payment and account services which it believes could have more than 450 million potential users across the EEA.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand provides a global messenger with app and web applications that not only enable simple communication but also offers digital payments via crypto wallet including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our unique model combines messaging, payment solutions and crypto trading services to create seamless digital interactions for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for payment processing, as well as non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi.)

For additional information, visit www.ok-secure.com or www.ok-pay.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1166901