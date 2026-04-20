Fast Finance Pay Corp. Launches OK.pay, Advancing OK.secure Into Scalable Payments Ecosystem

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTC PINK:FFPP)(Nasdaq:FFPP) today announced the official launch of OK.pay, a key milestone in the commercial rollout of its OK.secure platform. The newly introduced payment and Visa service is now live and available to customers across the European Economic Area (EEA). Users can open a personal IBAN account directly within the OK.pay app, denominated in EUR.

With this launch, Fast Finance Pay significantly expands OK.secure's capabilities, introducing comprehensive electronic payment and account services. Users can access a Visa debit card accepted across the global Visa network, while the account enables seamless domestic and international transfers, as well as the ability to send and receive payments worldwide. OK.pay is embedded as a dedicated payment feature within the OK.secure mobile application, which is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Additional information is available at www.ok-pay.com.

OK.pay represents a major step in positioning OK.secure as a comprehensive, all-in-one platform for secure communication, digital finance, and crypto management. In addition to encrypted messaging, a non-custodial wallet, crypto-to-fiat conversion, and integrated trading features, the platform now includes embedded payment services. The individual services are structured as distinct functional modules within the application, providing users with a clear and intuitive separation of features. Enhanced by intuitive spending insights and advanced analytics, users gain real-time visibility and control over both personal and business financial activity.

The accounts can be used globally to send and receive payments, while the Visa debit card is accepted across the entire Visa network enabling seamless transactions worldwide. By bringing together communication, digital asset functionality, and payment services within a single application environment, OK.secure offers a distinct, fully integrated solution designed to meet the evolving needs of its users.

"The launch of OK.pay marks a defining step in executing our strategy," said Ole Jensen, CEO of Fast Finance Pay Corp. "By combining secure communication, digital asset functionality, and global payment capabilities within one application, we have taken a significant further step in building a highly scalable ecosystem with strong user engagement and the potential for recurring revenue streams. We continue our focus on accelerating user adoption and expansion of the services available in the OK.secure ecosystem."

With release of Ok.pay, Fast Finance is enthusiastic to enter a market for payment and account services which it believes could have more than 450 million potential users across the EEA.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp.

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a communication and fintech innovator that delivers cutting-edge, end-to-end communication and financial solutions for businesses and individual users. Its unified ecosystem seamlessly combines secure communication with advanced banking technologies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact smarter and more efficiently.

OK.secure, a Fast Finance Pay Corp brand provides a global messenger with app and web applications that not only enable simple communication but also offers digital payments via crypto wallet including debit card, B2B merchant tools. Our unique model combines messaging, payment solutions and crypto trading services to create seamless digital interactions for Fiat and Cryptocurrencies.

Through our brands OK.secure, OK.merchants, OK.pay, OK.de and DigiClerk, we offer innovative and scalable B2C and B2B solutions for payment processing, as well as non-custodial and custodial crypto wallets that enable users to trade cryptocurrencies and participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi.)

For additional information, visit www.ok-secure.com or www.ok-pay.com

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fast-finance-pay-corp.-launches-ok.pay-advancing-ok.secure-into-scalab-1158941