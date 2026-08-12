In the Green - Premarket Gainers

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) - up 18% at $71.65 Velo3D, Inc. (VELO) - up 18% at $16.13 CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) - up 17% at $106.09 ERock, Inc. (EROC) - up 16% at $12.98 Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) - up 15% at $6.04 WhiteFiber, Inc. (WYFI) - up 14% at $27.5 Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) - up 13% at $8.16 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) - up 12% at $52.40 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) - up 12% at $4.04 Leishen Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (LSE) - up 11% at $5.35

In the Red - Premarket Losers

WF International Limited (WXM) - down 36% at $5.07 United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) - down 19% at $5.35 Octave Intelligence plc (OCTV) - down 13% at $17.10 Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV) - down 12% at $10.40 Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (FVN) - down 10% at $9.90 Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX) - down 9% at $9.27 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) - down 8% at $6.14 Absci Corporation (ABSI) - down 7% at $8.70 MasterBeef Group (MB) - down 7% at $5.89 UTime Limited (FXHO) - down 6% at $9.72

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX