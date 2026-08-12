

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd. (YUEIF, 0551.HK), an investment holding company, on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in first-half earnings, hit by weaker demand compared to the same period last year.



Profit attributable to shareholders fell 57.9 percent to $71.99 million or 4.48 cents per share from $171.19 million or 10.66 cents per share last year.



Revenue dropped 2.2% to $3.97 billion from $4.06 billion a year earlier.



The board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.40 per share, unchanged from last year, payable on October 9, 2026 to shareholders on record as of September 16, 2026.



Looking ahead, the group said the operational environment in the second half of 2026 is expected to remain unsettled, with inflation pressures and macroeconomic uncertainties likely to weigh further on consumer momentum. The company warned that sentiment may continue to fluctuate, with visibility of near-term order demand yet to improve.



Shares of Yue Yuen closed Wednesday's trading at 13.640, down 1.87% on the HKSE.



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