Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) reported encouraging Phase 2a results for intranasal NEO100 in patients with recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, showing a 48.9% six-month progression-free survival rate compared with a 20% historical benchmark.

The result was nearly 2.5 times the historical benchmark and was statistically significant at p=0.0047.

The study enrolled patients with advanced recurrent Grade III or Grade IV glioma whose tumors had already returned or progressed following standard radiation and chemotherapy, a patient population with extremely limited remaining treatment options.

Supporting survival data were also encouraging. Median overall survival reached approximately 26 months, with roughly 87% of patients alive at six months, 61% at one year and 54% at two years. Several patients remained on treatment, including one who had remained progression-free for nearly 19 months.

NEO100 is administered intranasally four times daily and can be taken at home. The study also reported no major toxicities.

The Phase 2a study enrolled 24 patients and was open-label, which is typical of early-to-mid-stage studies involving narrowly defined populations of seriously ill patients with recurrent disease who have exhausted standard treatment options. Larger confirmatory trials would represent the normal next step following a successful Phase 2 signal.

NeOnc plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the path toward a larger registrational study that could potentially support future approval.

The positive Phase 2a results also arrive alongside recent research upgrades and a substantial short position, creating additional market attention as investors begin evaluating the significance of the NEO100 data.

For NeOnc, the headline is straightforward: NEO100 substantially exceeded its historical Phase 2a benchmark, delivered statistically significant results, and now advances toward its next regulatory step.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

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