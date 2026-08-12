Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements 10,000-Meter Summer Drill Program at Rose West Resumes with Positive Results

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide assay results and an update on its Phase 2 Summer 2026 exploration program, including 10,000 meters of systematic drilling around the 100% owned Rose West Discovery ("Rose West"), located in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

The Corporation has deployed two drill rigs to optimize the duration of the program. The drilling strategy is straightforward: based on our current geological model and interpretation, apply a 100 m grid approach to grow the known mineralized volume from its current boundary outward. The program targets the expansion of the mineralized footprint to a potential of approximately 1,250 x 2,000 m and aims to expand the lateral continuity of at least two (2) more mineralized pegmatite bodies within the system.

Highlights

The Phase 2 Summer 2026 drill program continues to deliver positive results demonstrating the successful expansion of the Rose West mineralized footprint by adding up an additional 300 x 300 m bloc expanding the lateral footprint of Pegmatite 5, 3 and 2, with thicknesses that continue to range from 10 to 30 m.

Pegmatite 5 is now also delivering substantial and laterally continuous intersections in the northern portion of the Main Target Area, part of a stacked and generally flat lying system.

The geological model continues to prove to be highly effective and predictive.

A total of 11 holes were drilled and prepared for assaying while the forest fire situation evolved towards a safe return to site.

Assay results were received for holes RW-26-35A, RW-26-51, RW-26-52 and RW-26-58, and returned some significant lithium and tantalum composite assays, as highlighted below:

1.89% Li2O and 161 ppm Ta2O5 over 27.35 m (including 2.70% Li2O and 222 ppm Ta2O5 over 10.50 m and 1.84% Li2O and 115 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.00 m ) , through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-35A

1.23% Li2O and 227 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.45 m (including 1.64% Li2O and 179 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.00 m ) , through Pegmatite 5, in hole RW-26-51 and

1.58% Li2O and 118 ppm Ta2O5 over 16.85 m, through Pegmatite 3, in hole RW-26-51

1.00% Li2O and 88 ppm Ta2O5 over 19.40 m (including 1.11% Li2O and 176 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.70 m and 1.43% Li2O and 83 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.00 m ), through Pegmatite 3, in hole RW-26-52

1.33% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.05 m (including 1.81% Li2O and 122 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.00 m), through Pegmatite 5, in hole RW-26-58. * Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

Located approximately 10 km to the west of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose"), Rose West is a near surface lithium-rich pegmatite bearing zone, initially intercepted by drilling over a 450 m x 370 m footprint area in the winter of 2024, now covering an overall footprint of 1,250 m x 800 m (see Press Release dated June 9, 2026), a six-fold increase in surface expression. The lithium-rich pegmatites typically range from 10 to 40 m in thickness and together display a sub-horizontal stacked geometry. Recent drilling has identified three (3) new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies within the target area. The Phase 2 Summer 2026 drill program is designed to further expand this mineralized footprint, and to better define the geometry and extent of the three new mineralized pegmatites intersected during the Winter 2026 Campaign.

The Summer 2026 drill program is designed to reach three (3) specific goals:

Expand laterally all around the existing mineralized footprint; Infill drilling along Line C (Figure 1), to confirm grade and thickness continuity of the intersected pegmatites; Follow up on both newly discovered mineralized pegmatites (6 and 7) below the current extent of mineralization.

Figure 1: Location map of drillholes from the winter 2024 and winter 2026 campaigns and proposed Summer 2026 drillholes.

To date, eleven (11) holes were drilled in the NE corner of the Main Target Area for a total of 2,073 meters. Figure 1 above shows the location of these holes, which are designed to intersect all three principal pegmatites, i.e., Pegmatite 5 (new), 3 (Main), and Pegmatite 2. Table 1 below presents the collar coordinates, the planned length and the orientation of each of the holes drilled to date.

Drillhole Grid UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip Position Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) RW-26-35A G-14 411,629 5,764,025 171 245 -72 RW-26-36 G-15 411,711 5,764,082 207 245 -72 RW-26-37 G-16 411,793 5,764,140 204 245 -72 RW-26-51 G-17 411,874 5,764,197 192 245 -72 RW-26-52 G-18 411,956 5,764,254 189 245 -72 RW-26-53 H-18 411,899 5,764,336 195 245 -72 RW-26-54 H-17 411,817 5,764,278 201 245 -72 RW-26-55 H-16 411,735 5,764,222 201 245 -72 RW-26-56A H-15 411,653 5,764,164 195 245 -72 RW-26-57 I-15 411,596 5,764,246 90 245 -72 RW-26-58 I-16 411,678 5,764,303 201 245 -72

Table 1 - 2026 Summer drillhole locations and summary descriptions.

The following Table 2 presents the composite assay results received to date, and the intervals of anticipated mineralization along the other holes drilled during this current campaign. New and updated results presented in the current press release are highlighted in grey.

Drillhole From To Length Li2O Ta2O5 Zone (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) RW-26-35A 86.95 90.50 3.55 0.61 291 5 including 89.00 90.50 1.50 1.27 231 5 104.55 131.90 27.35 1.89 161 3 including 105.00 115.50 10.50 2.70 222 3 including 120.00 129.00 9.00 1.84 115 3 152.40 161.50 9.10 0.67 265 2 Including 154.10 155.55 1.45 2.89 120 2 RW-26-36 87.45 95.15 7.70 P.R. P.R. 5 123.80 147.15 23.35 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-37 99.90 113.15 13.25 P.R. P.R. 5 139.30 161.70 22.40 P.R. P.R. 3 189.35 195.30 5.95 P.R. P.R. 2 RW-26-51 97.30 103.75 6.45 1.23 227 5 Including 98.50 102.50 4.00 1.64 179 5 132.00 148.85 16.85 1.58 118 3 including 136.50 145.20 8.70 1.89 130 3 RW-26-52 112.40 121.20 8.80 0.24 248 5 129.10 148.50 19.40 1.00 88 3 including 129.10 135.80 6.70 1.11 176 3 including 139.50 143.50 4.00 1.43 83 3 RW-26-53 115.00 126.00 11.00 N.S N.S 3 RW-26-54 108.60 128.10 19.50 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-55 140.10 148.20 8.10 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-56A 95.80 110.60 14.80 P.R. P.R. 3 122.10 137.60 15.50 P.R. P.R. 3 (?) RW-26-57 45.00 63.70 18.70 P.R. P.R. 5 (?) RW-26-58 57.05 71.10 14.05 1.33 145 5 including 60.00 69.00 9.00 1.81 122 5

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** P.R.: Pending Results, N.S.: No Spodumene.

Table 2 - Spodumene-rich pegmatite intervals and assay results from the Summer 2026 drill campaign.

As previously discussed, the stacked nature of the mineralized system allows for the intersection of multiple pegmatite bodies within a given drillhole (Table 2). While keeping the same "grid-based" systematic approach, not all drillholes are anticipated to intersect each pegmatite. Figures 2 to 4 present plan views of the individual pegmatite zones as defined in the Winter 2026 program, as well as the nature of each intersection through the given zone.

Figure 2 is a horizontal plan view on which the projection of Pegmatite 5 is presented. All holes that were drilled on Line G successfully intersected Pegmatite 5. Holes RW-26-56A and RW-26-55 on Line H, also intersected Pegmatite 5, although the zone is less strongly expressed. Holes RW-26-58 and RW-26-57 appear to have intersected an offset equivalent of Pegmatite 5; Hole RW-26-58 has returned 1.33% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.05 m (including 1.81% Li2O and 122 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.00 m).

Figure 3 presents the Pegmatite 3 plan view projection. Most of the holes intersected the Main pegmatite, confirming its continuity across Lines G and H. However, a major fault has also been intersected in holes RW-26-53 and RW-26-55, likely explaining the absence of Pegmatite 3 on Line I in holes RW-26-57 and RW-26-58. However, Holes RW-26-35A, RW-26-51 and RW-26-52 all returned Li2O above 1.00% over thickness from 16.85 to 27.20 m, consistent with similar thickness encountered throughout the Pegmatite 3 body. Assays are pending for holes RW-26-36, RW-26-37, RW-26-54 and RW-26-56A which also intersected Pegmatite 3.

Figure 4 presents the Pegmatite 2 longitudinal view. Pegmatite 2 is confirmed to be present towards the central core of the mineralized area, and as predicted by our 3D model, it appears to get cut-off or merge into Pegmatite 3 towards the north. As a result, Pegmatite 2 was only intersected in holes RW-26-35A to RW-26-37. Hole RW-26-35A returned 0.67% Li2O and 265 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.10 m.

"The Summer 2026 drilling program continue to demonstrate the continuity of not just one, but several lithium- and tantalum-rich pegmatites. The results presented in this press release allow to expand and/or close off the know pegmatites in an area that covers approximately 300 by 300 m. Moreover, each hole reveals a little piece of the structural framework controlling the geometry of the pegmatitic bodies. So far, most of these pieces are adding up volume, while lithium and tantalum content remains consistent. The model seems to have become predictive, increasing the level of confidence we have in our drilling program", commented Kenneth Williamson, Director of Exploration of the Corporation.

Figure 2: Pegmatite 5 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 3: Pegmatite 3 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 4: Pegmatite 2 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Québec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc.Director of Exploration at Critical Elements, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2026 drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property, the results and completion of the 2026 exploration drilling program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2026 exploration drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities law

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-10-000-meter-summer-drill-program-at-rose-west-resumes-with-pos-1206488