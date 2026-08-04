Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Resumes Its 10,000-Meter Summer Drill Program at Rose West

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the resumption of its Phase 2 Summer 2026 exploration program, including 10,000 meters of systematic drilling around the 100% owned Rose West Discovery ("Rose West"), located in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

Critical Elements announces that drilling and related exploration activities have resumed at the Rose West Project, following a precautionary suspension due to the proximity of a forest fire to the project camp and drills (see Press Release dated July 6, 2026). All personnel have safely returned to site, and the Corporation has resumed field activities following a confirmation that conditions are suitable for a safe return to operations. The Corporation will continue to actively monitor the situation and maintains direct communication with local authorities.

"The health and safety of our contractors is our highest priority", said Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements. "The Corporation is thankful to the local authorities and firefighters for their dedication and hard work in supporting the safety of local communities and camp safety".

Information pertaining to the status of the forest fires in Quebec can be found HERE: https://www.sopfeu.qc.ca/en/current-situation/.

The Winter 2026 drilling program was very successful in expanding the lateral footprint of the known mineralized pegmatites and in identifying new lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatites in both the hanging wall and footwall of the main Pegmatite 3 zone.

Located approximately 10 km to the west of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose"), Rose West is a near surface lithium-rich pegmatite bearing zone, initially intercepted by drilling over a 450 m x 370 m footprint area in the winter of 2024, now covering an overall footprint of 1,250 m x 800 m (see Press Release dated June 9, 2026), a six-fold increase in surface expression. The lithium-rich pegmatites typically range from 10 to 40 m in thickness and together display a sub-horizontal stacked geometry. Recent drilling has identified three (3) new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies within the target area. The Phase 2 Summer 2026 drill program is designed to further expand this mineralized footprint, and to better define the geometry and extent of the three new mineralized pegmatites intersected during the Winter 2026 Campaign.

The Summer 2026 drill program is designed to reach three (3) specific goals:

Expand laterally all around the existing mineralized footprint; Infill drilling along Line C (Figure 1), to confirm grade and thickness continuity of the intersected pegmatites; Follow up on both newly discovered mineralized pegmatites (6 and 7) below the current extent of mineralization.

Figure 1: Location map of drillholes from the winter 2024 and winter 2026 campaigns and proposed Summer 2026 drillholes.

To date, eleven (11) holes were drilled in the NE corner of the Main Target Area for a total of 2,073 meters. Figure 1 below shows the location of these holes, which are designed to intersect all three principal pegmatites, i.e., Pegmatite 5 (new), 3 (Main), and Pegmatite 2. Table 1 below presents the collar coordinates, the planned length and the orientation of each of the holes drilled to date.

The Corporation has deployed two drill rigs to optimize the duration of the program. The drilling strategy is straightforward: based on our current geological model and interpretation, apply a 100 m grid approach to grow the known mineralized volume from its current boundary outward. The program targets the expansion of the mineralized footprint to a potential of approximately 1,250 x 2,000 m and could confirm the addition of at least two (2) more mineralized pegmatite bodies within the system.

Drillhole Grid UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Length Azimuth Dip Position Easting Northing (m) (°) (°) RW-26-35A G-14 411,629 5,764,025 171 245 -72 RW-26-36 G-15 411,711 5,764,082 207 245 -72 RW-26-37 G-16 411,793 5,764,140 204 245 -72 RW-26-51 G-17 411,874 5,764,197 192 245 -72 RW-26-52 G-18 411,956 5,764,254 189 245 -72 RW-26-53 H-18 411,899 5,764,336 195 245 -72 RW-26-54 H-17 411,817 5,764,278 201 245 -72 RW-26-55 H-16 411,735 5,764,222 201 245 -72 RW-26-56A H-15 411,653 5,764,164 195 245 -72 RW-26-57 I-15 411,596 5,764,246 90 245 -72 RW-26-58 I-16 411,678 5,764,303 201 245 -72

Table 1 - 2026 Summer drillhole locations and summary descriptions.

Drillhole From To Length Li2O Ta2O5 Zone (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) RW-26-35A 86.95 90.50 3.55 P.R. P.R. 5 104.55 131.90 27.35 P.R. P.R. 3 152.40 161.50 9.10 P.R. P.R. 2 RW-26-36 87.45 95.15 7.70 P.R. P.R. 5 123.80 147.15 23.35 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-37 99.90 113.15 13.25 P.R. P.R. 5 139.30 161.70 22.40 P.R. P.R. 3 189.35 195.30 5.95 P.R. P.R. 2 RW-26-51 97.30 103.75 6.45 P.R. P.R. 5 130.80 148.85 18.05 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-52 112.40 121.20 8.8 P.R. P.R. 5 129.10 148.50 19.40 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-53 115.00 126.00 11.00 N.S N.S 3 RW-26-54 108.60 128.10 19.50 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-55 140.10 148.20 8.10 P.R. P.R. 3 RW-26-56A 95.80 110.60 14.80 P.R. P.R. 3 122.10 137.60 15.50 P.R. P.R. 3 (?) RW-26-57 45.00 63.70 18.70 P.R. P.R. 5 (?) RW-26-58 57.05 71.10 14.05 P.R. P.R. 5 (?)

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** P.R.: Pending Results, N.S.: No Spodumene.

Table 2 - Spodumene-rich pegmatite intervals and assay results from the Summer 2026 drill campaign.

As previously discussed, the stacked nature of the mineralized system allows for the intersection of multiple pegmatite bodies within a given drillhole (Table 2). While keeping the same "grid-based" systematic approach, not all drillholes are anticipated to intersect each pegmatite. Figures 2 to 4 present plan views of the individual pegmatite zones as defined in the Winter 2026 program, as well as the nature of each intersection through the given zone.

Figure 2 is a horizontal plan view on which the projection of Pegmatite 5 is presented. All holes that were drilled on Line G successfully intersected Pegmatite 5. Holes RW-26-56A and -55 on Line H, also intersected Pegmatite 5, although the zone is less strongly expressed. Holes RW-26-58 and -57 appear to have intersected either a new stacked zone, or they could have intersected an offset equivalent of Pegmatite 5 or 3; interpretation of this sector is underway.

Figure 3 presents the Pegmatite 3 plan view projection. Most of the holes intersected the Main pegmatite, confirming its continuity across Lines G and H. However, a major fault has also been intersected in holes RW-26-53 and -55, likely explaining the absence of Pegmatite 3 on Line I in holes RW-26-57 and -58.

Figure 4 presents the Pegmatite 2 longitudinal view. Pegmatite 2 is confirmed to be present towards the central core of the mineralized area, and as predicted by our 3D model, it appears to get cut-off or merge into Pegmatite 3 towards the north. As a result, Pegmatite 2 was only intersected in holes RW-26-35A to -37.

"So far, the Summer 2026 drilling program is well engaged, providing the data needed to optimize the growth potential of the various mineralized zones and increase the level of confidence in our 3D geological model. Given the success of the current drilling program, we will therefore continue to further test the extent of the zones in all directions. We are hopeful that the program will demonstrate the continuity of not just one, but several lithium- and tantalum-rich pegmatites that are confirmed to date. Lastly, from a wildfire perspective, we are grateful to assess that the situation at the Project Area has evolved in the right way; field activities can resume, and most importantly, everyone is safe, we will be making sure that it remains this way", commented Kenneth Williamson, Director of Exploration of the Corporation.

Figure 2: Pegmatite 5 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 3: Pegmatite 3 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 4: Pegmatite 2 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Québec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc.Director of Exploration at Critical Elements, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2026 drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property, the results and completion of the 2026 exploration drilling program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2026 exploration drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-resumes-its-10-000-meter-summer-drill-program-at-rose-west-1201180