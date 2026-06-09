Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces the Start of A 10,000-Meter Summer Drill Program at Rose West

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements"or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the details of its upcoming Summer 2026 drill program, including 10,000 meters of systematic drilling planned around the 100% owned Rose West Discovery ("Rose West"), located in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

The Winter 2026 drilling program has been very successful in expanding the lateral footprint of the known mineralized pegmatites, as well as identifying new lithium-tantalum bearing pegmatites in both the hanging wall and footwall of the main Pegmatite 3 zone. Several of the Winter 2024 and 2026 drillhole results that were previously disclosed**, returned wide high grade lithium assays, as highlighted:

1.66% Li2O and 180 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.20 m, through Pegmatite 4 , in hole RD-24-07

1.43% Li2O and 178 ppm Ta2O5 over 24.95 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RD-24-16A

1.31% Li2O and 235 ppm Ta2O5 over 40.40 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RD-24-20

1.30% Li2O and 142 ppm Ta2O5 over 31.60 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RD-24-22

2.22% Li2O and 95 ppm Ta2O5 over 20.30 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RD-24-23A

1.39% Li2O and 157 ppm Ta2O5 over 35.30 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RD-24-25A

1.89% Li2O and 207 ppm Ta2O5 over 13.50 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-32

1.71% Li2O and 210 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.75 m, through Pegmatite 3, in hole RW-26-39

1.73% Li2O and 94 ppm Ta2O5 over 15.60 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-40

2.18% Li2O and 68 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.60 m, through Pegmatite 3, in hole RW-26-46

1.91% Li2O and 74 ppm Ta2O5 over 11.75 m, through Pegmatite 3 , in hole RW-26-47

1.82% Li2O and 176 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.60 m, through Pegmatite 2, in hole RW-26-46

1.51% Li2O and 93 ppm Ta2O5 over 18.50 m, through Pegmatite 5 (new), in hole RW-26-41

1.72% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 over 10.30 m, through Pegmatite 5 (new), in hole RW-26-47

* Core length; the true thickness is between 80 to 95% of the core length.

** Press Release dated April 22, 2024 and Press Release dated May 21, 2026.

Rose West is a near surface lithium-rich pegmatite bearing zone, initially intercepted by drilling over a 450 m x 370 m footprint area in the winter of 2024, now covering an overall footprint of 1,250 m x 800 m (see Press Release dated May 21, 2026). The lithium-rich pegmatites typically range from 10 to 40 m in thickness and together display a sub-horizontal stacked geometry. Recent drilling has identified three (3) new spodumene-bearing pegmatitic bodies within the target area. The Phase 2 Summer 2026 drill program intends to expand further this mineralized footprint, and to better define the geometry and extent of the three new mineralized pegmatites intersected during the Winter 2026 Campaign.

Rose West is located approximately 10 km to the west of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose"). Rose is one of the most advanced hardrock lithium projects in North America and features a robust Feasibility Study completed in August 2023, key permits and authorizations, a formalized agreement with our Cree neighbours, and excellent infrastructure including road access and proximity to one of the cleanest electrical grids globally. Rose has received a US$115M/C$150M conditional support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution (February 10, 2025) and conditional approval for C$20M from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (February 6, 2025).

The Winter 2026 drill program at Rose West has covered most of the Line A, Line E and Line K planned holes (Figure 1), with nineteen (19) holes drilled for a total of 4,037.75 meters. The Phase 1 Winter 2026 drill program has delivered positive results demonstrating the successful expansion of the Rose West mineralized footprint from 450 m x 370 m to 1,250 m x 800 m, thicknesses that typically range from 10 to 40 m, and excellent lateral grade continuity. As a substantial part of the stacked and generally flat lying system, the newly discovered Pegmatite 5 shows lateral continuity towards the southern portion of the Main Target Area.

The Summer 2026 drill program is designed to reach three (3) specific goals:

Expand laterally all around the existing mineralized footprint; Infill drilling along Line C, to confirm grade and thickness continuity of the intersected pegmatites; Follow up on both newly discovered mineralized pegmatites (6 and 7) below the current extent of mineralization.

Figure 1: Location map of drillholes from the winter 2024 and winter 2026 campaigns and proposed Summer 2026 drillholes.

Two (2) drill rigs are being deployed to optimize the duration of the program. The drilling strategy is straightforward: based on our current geological model and interpretation, apply a 100 m grid approach to grow the known mineralized volume from its current boundary outward. The program targets the expansion of the mineralized footprint to a potential of approximately 1,250 x 2,000 m and could confirm the addition of at least two (2) more mineralized pegmatite bodies within the system.

Drilling depth will depend on the location of the hole but is expected to average 150-200 m. Figure 2 below presents an isometric view of the horizontally stacked pegmatites, along with their respective target extensions.

Figure 2: Isometric view of the horizontally stacked pegmatites - looking southwest.

The stacked nature of the mineralized system allows for intersecting multiple pegmatite bodies along a given drillhole. While keeping the same "grid-based" systematic approach, not every drillhole is anticipated to intersect each pegmatite. Figures 3 to 6 present plan views of the individual pegmatite zones as defined by the Winter 2026 composites, as well as the expansion potential for each zone assuming that geometry and grade are shown to be continuous by the upcoming drilling program.

From these detailed plan view projections, a simple visual analysis reveals that Pegmatite 5 could see its footprint size double (Figure 3). While the zone appears to be closed by holes RW-26-43 and -48 to the east, there seems to be a significant potential to increase its size in the central area, where infill drilling has been planned, and to the north, up until Pegmatite 5 is expected to outcrop.

As illustrated on Figure 4, the main Pegmatite 3 appears to be open in all directions except, again, to the east where it is closed off by holes RW-26-38 and RW-26-49. Infill drilling along Line C should confirm the existence of mineralization between the high-grade core zone, which includes high grade intersections in holes RW-26-45 to -47, and the high-grade intersections in both holes RW-26-39 and RW-26-40 approximately 550 m to the south.

Sitting in the footwall of Pegmatite 3, Pegmatite 2 presents a different geometry and is interpreted to be merging with the latter. As shown on Figure 5, the two (2) pegmatites intersect each other along a NW-SE trend, effectively closing off at almost its currently defined southern boundary. The Pegmatite 2 zone remains open to the north, while progressively getting deeper and diverging away from Pegmatite 3.

Pegmatites 6 and 7 are both interpreted from single intersections at depth, along two (2) of the deeper holes that were planned to test the geological model at depth. Located at the west margin of the mineralized area, hole RW-26-29 intersected Pegmatite 4 near surface, but also intersected the new Pegmatite 6 at a depth of 177 m. Hole RW-26-50, at the eastern margin, did not intersect any pegmatite other than the new Pegmatite 7 at a depth of 328 m. Figure 6 presents a composite plan view of both zones, projected at surface. Follow up on Pegmatite 6 will be tackled by extending holes in the "Infill" block to the required depth. Pegmatite 7 sits at a much deeper location and the strategy will be to extent hole RW-26-49 to reach target; such knowledge is required before a decision to drill the deeper holes planned in the East Target Zone.

Figure 3: Pegmatite 5 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 4: Pegmatite 3 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 5: Pegmatite 2 projection Plan Map - Zone outline and targeted extensions.

Figure 6: Pegmatite 6 and 7 projection Plan Map - Zones outline and targeted extensions.

"The Summer 2026 drilling program is designed to complement the existing drilling coverage and will prepare the project for an upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) planned for this coming Fall 2026. This drilling campaign is expected to provide the data needed to optimize the growth potential of the various mineralized zones and increase the level of confidence in our 3D geological model. Last winter, we aimed to extend the zones beyond the central 2024 zone; given the success of the latter program, we will therefore further test the extent of the zones in all directions and along Line C. We are confident that the summer program will help demonstrate the continuity of not just one, but several lithium- and tantalum-rich pegmatites, over a much larger area," commented Kenneth Williamson, Director of Exploration of the Corporation.

Share-Based Compensation Grants

The Corporation also announces that, effective today, it has granted deferred share units ("DSUs") and restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

These grants comprise awards made to fulfill compensation commitments undertaken with respect to certain directors and officers during fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Details of these commitments are set out in the Corporation's audited annual financial statements as well as in the management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year 2025.

The DSUs and RSUs for the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 were granted at fair value per unit based on the share price on the date the Compensation Committee made its recommendation to the Board of Directors.

Here is the breakdown of the DSUs and RSUs granted:

DSU

Fiscal year of the grant Number of DSU granted Fair value 2024 238,607 $1.90 2025 639,662 $0.73

RSU

Fiscal year of the grant Number of RSU granted Fair value 2024 372,632 $1.90 2025 1,025,205 $0.73

Each DSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Corporation upon settlement of the DSU. The DSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant and will settle on the termination of service.

Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Corporation, or a cash payment equal to the equivalent for one common share of the Corporation, following the vesting period of the RSUs. The RSUs awarded will fully vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant.

All the forgoing RSUs and DSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the drill core samples. Standards, duplicate and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The drill core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Québec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified Person

Kenneth Williamson, Géo, M.Sc. Director of Exploration at Critical Elements, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.

Chief Executive Officer

819-354-5146

jslavallee@cecorp.ca

www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2026 drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property, the results and completion of the 2026 exploration drilling program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2026 exploration drilling program on the Corporation's Rose West property not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended February 28, 2026 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-announces-the-start-of-a-10-000-meter-summer-drill-program-at-r-1174408