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WKN: A1H7ZM | ISIN: CA22675W1077 | Ticker-Symbol: F12
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 15:24
0,250 Euro
+1,63 % +0,004
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Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2340,26315:31
0,2400,25101.06.
ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

The conference brings together leading mining companies, institutional investors, industry executives, analysts, government representatives, and financial professionals from around the world to discuss emerging opportunities and key developments in the global mining sector.

Critical Elements' management will be available to meet, and hold scheduled one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Information regarding The Mining Investment Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panellists, and keynote speakers, as well as a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/critical-elements-announces-participation-in-the-mining-investment-event-quebec-c-1172732

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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