

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) said on Tuesday that Ted Decker, its chair, president and chief executive will take a temporary medical leave of absence, with the company expecting his return within the next few months.



In line with Decker's recommendation, the board appointed Senior Executive Vice President Ann-Marie Campbell to oversee day-to-day operations and Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail to manage financial functions and Pro subsidiaries. Independent lead director Greg Brenneman will chair the board during Decker's absence.



On the NYSE, shares of Home Depot are currently losing 0.45 percent, changing hands at $352.92.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News