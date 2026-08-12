Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company")") is pleased to announce a name change to "NRED Intelligent Mining Inc." (the "Name Change") which will be effective on August 17, 2026. The Name Change will reflect the Company's mission to incorporate artificial intelligence technology into the mineral exploration process.

The Company's will continue to trade under the symbol "NRED" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 670201102 and ISIN will be CA6702011XXX.

The Company has been advised by the CSE that the common shares will commence trading under the new name and existing trading symbol effective at the opening of trading on August 17, 2026.

The Name change will not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There will be no consolidation of capital associated with the Name Change. Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Name Change. Issued certificates representing common shares in the capital of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization, alteration or grades on adjacent, similar or analogous properties, such as the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such properties. No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been identified on the Project.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the name change and the Company's ability to successfully incorporate artificial intelligence technology into the mineral exploration process.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309321

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.