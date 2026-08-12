Mitteilung der IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.: Iute Group Reports Unaudited 6M 2026 Results on 27 August 2026- Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same DayIute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earningswebcast/call with the Management Board on 27August 2026, 15.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2026 results on the same day.Earnings Call: CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means ...

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