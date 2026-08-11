EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Iute Advances Its Digital Banking Platform with iuteMarket
Available to all Myiute customers in Albania and North Macedonia, iuteMarket enables customers to discover, finance, and purchase products without leaving the app. The platform offers a broad selection across hundreds of categories, including home appliances, consumer electronics, refurbished devices, beauty and personal care, furniture, and fitness. Customers receive personalized product recommendations and can complete purchases through a seamless digital journey with financing embedded directly into the buying experience.
Beyond enhancing the customer experience, iuteMarket expands Iute's ecosystem for merchant partners. By integrating product discovery, financing, payments, and other everyday financial services into a single customer journey, the platform creates a new digital sales channel and expands merchants' access to Iute's growing customer base.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
11.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483XXX, XS3047514XXX
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|2221005B3DQGM4INWF57
|EQS News ID:
|2380212
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2380212 11.08.2026 CET/CEST