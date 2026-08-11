EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Iute Advances Its Digital Banking Platform with iuteMarket



11.08.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Iute Advances Its Digital Banking Platform with iuteMarket



Tallinn, Estonia, 11 August 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, has taken another strategic step in expanding the functionality of Myiute, its digital banking platform, with the launch of iuteMarket, an integrated commerce service. By integrating everyday commerce with payments, financing, banking, and insurance in a single digital environment, Myiute continues to evolve as a comprehensive platform for customers' everyday financial lives. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Group served more than 247,000 active customers, the Myiute app had been downloaded more than 1.75 million times, and Iute cooperated with more than 4,650 active points of sale, providing a strong foundation for further expanding the platform across its markets. Following its launch in Albania and North Macedonia, iuteMarket will be rolled out across Iute's other markets over time.



Allar Niinepuu, Chief Commercial Officer of Iute Group: "Our ambition is for Myiute to become the primary digital interface for our customers' everyday financial lives. Every new service we introduce strengthens customer engagement, deepens customer relationships, and increases the value of the platform for both users and merchant partners. With iuteMarket, we are expanding Myiute beyond traditional financial services by connecting everyday commerce with financing, payments, and banking in one seamless digital experience. This is another important milestone in our journey toward becoming the preferred digital banking platform for our customers." Available to all Myiute customers in Albania and North Macedonia, iuteMarket enables customers to discover, finance, and purchase products without leaving the app. The platform offers a broad selection across hundreds of categories, including home appliances, consumer electronics, refurbished devices, beauty and personal care, furniture, and fitness. Customers receive personalized product recommendations and can complete purchases through a seamless digital journey with financing embedded directly into the buying experience. Beyond enhancing the customer experience, iuteMarket expands Iute's ecosystem for merchant partners. By integrating product discovery, financing, payments, and other everyday financial services into a single customer journey, the platform creates a new digital sales channel and expands merchants' access to Iute's growing customer base.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iute.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iute.com



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