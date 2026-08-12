KeyBank: Key4Entrepreneurs(SM) Accelerator Awards $30,000 to Small Businesses While Expanding Access to Education, Expertise and Growth Opportunities

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Small businesses are the backbone of local economies, but access to expertise, mentorship and growth resources can be just as important as access to capital. That's the idea behind Key4Entrepreneurs?, KeyBank's complimentary program designed to engage, educate and empower entrepreneurs through practical education, expert guidance and meaningful connections.

One of the program's first signature initiatives recently culminated with the successful completion of a 10-week business accelerator developed in collaboration with the Lower Hudson Valley Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The accelerator brought together 53 entrepreneurs representing industries including technology, engineering, legal services, accounting, retail and professional services, providing participants with tools and strategies to help strengthen and grow their businesses.

Launched May 1, 2026, Key4Entrepreneurs was created to help business owners at every stage of growth access resources, build knowledge and develop relationships that can support long-term success. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Lower Hudson Valley SBDC and SBA, the program connects entrepreneurs with expertise that can help them navigate challenges, identify opportunities and pursue sustainable growth.

A Collaborative Approach to Entrepreneurial Success

The accelerator combined the strengths of each organization to create a comprehensive learning experience for participants. Over the course of 10 weeks, entrepreneurs participated in four expert-led workshops covering:

Crafting a Unique Brand Identity

Delivering Exceptional Client Service

Cash Flow and SBA Capital

AI for Business Growth and Pitch Preparation

The Lower Hudson Valley SBDC contributed business advisory expertise and entrepreneurial coaching, while the SBA provided guidance on available resources and capital access. Through Key4Entrepreneurs, KeyBank helped connect participants to educational programming, financial expertise and opportunities to build valuable professional networks.

Recognizing Entrepreneurial Excellence

The accelerator concluded on July 10 with a Pitch Contest, where participants presented business growth plans to a panel of judges for the opportunity to receive an award to support the next stage of their business development. A total of $30,000 was awarded to three entrepreneurs, with an additional 10 businesses receiving $1,000 honorable mention awards.

First Place: Orane Barrett, Kool Nerd Connect ($10,000) - Kool Nerd Connect provides industry and career-awareness courses to middle and high school students, helping bring real-world career exposure to young people in underserved communities. Since 2020, the organization has served more than 1,405 students across eight New York geographies.

Second Place: Theresa Weber, All Heart Baking Company ($7,000) - After years of sharing her annual holiday cookies with family and friends, Weber founded All Heart Baking Company to bring joy to customers through artisan cookies and creative flavor combinations.

Third Place: Anthony Moreno, Fusion House ($3,000) - Fusion House was created to help adults build stronger, healthier and more connected lives through expert coaching, small-group training and a supportive fitness environment. The business focuses on serving adults over 50, beginners and individuals returning to exercise after years away.

Building a Stronger Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

The Business Accelerator reflects the broader mission of Key4Entrepreneurs: helping business owners gain access to the knowledge, resources and relationships they need to thrive. Beyond educational programming, the initiative is designed to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to connect with experts, community partners and fellow business owners while strengthening local business ecosystems.

As Key4Entrepreneurs continues to expand, collaborations with organizations such as the Lower Hudson Valley SBDC and the SBA will play an important role in delivering resources and opportunities that help entrepreneurs advance their goals, create jobs and contribute to vibrant communities.

By combining education, expertise, capital access insights and community partnerships, Key4Entrepreneurs is helping entrepreneurs move from ideas to action and from ambition to growth.

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Kool Nerd Connect's Orane Barrett accepts the top winner award of $10,000 from KeyBank, Lower Hudson Valley SBDC and SBA leaders.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/key4entrepreneurssm-accelerator-awards-30-000-to-small-businesses-wh-1206507