KeyBank Commits $105,000 to Summer Enrichment Camps Serving More Than 1,300 Cleveland Youth

Funding expands educational and recreational opportunities in affordable housing communities across the city

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / KeyBank announced a commitment of $105,000 to support four summer enrichment programs serving children and families living in affordable housing communities throughout Cleveland. Administered through a partnership with OCCH and their philanthropic arm, OCIC, the funding will help provide safe, engaging, and educational summer experiences for an estimated 1,375 individuals.

The investment will support programs operated by affordable housing partners including Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Pennrose, and The Community Builders, benefiting residents at Riverside Park, Carver Park, Heritage View, Sankofa Village, Cedar Redevelopment and Woodhill Homes communities.

"Summer programs provide much more than recreation. They create opportunities for learning, personal growth, and community connection," said Celia Smoot, Head of Equity Originations, KeyBank CDLI. "At KeyBank, we believe every child deserves access to enriching experiences that help them build confidence, develop skills and reach their full potential. We are proud to partner with OCCH and these outstanding organizations to support youth and families across Cleveland."

The four funded programs include:

Unlock the Magic of Healthy Living NOW at Riverside Park.

Little Hands Big Dreams Summer Camp at Carver Park and Heritage View.

Sankofa Summer Youth Enrichment Program at Sankofa Village and Cedar Redevelopment communities.

Woodhill Homes Summer Enrichment Camp at Woodhill Station West and Woodhill Center East.

Collectively, the camps will offer multiple weeks of structured programming focused on academic enrichment, healthy lifestyles, leadership development, social-emotional learning, arts, recreation, and youth engagement.

"Access to quality summer programming is an important component of strong communities and positive youth development," said Tiffany Patterson, Vice President of Grants & Programs, OCIC. "We appreciate KeyBank's continued commitment to the residents of affordable housing communities and its investment in opportunities that help children learn, grow and thrive."

The funding reflects KeyBank's ongoing commitment to strengthening neighborhoods and expanding opportunities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families through strategic community investments. By supporting programs that serve children where they live, KeyBank and OCCH are helping ensure that youth have access to safe, supportive environments during the summer months.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

About OCCH

OCCH is a nonprofit low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) syndicator. For 37 years, OCCH has leveraged investor capital to enable affordable housing developments across multiple states, supporting the creation and preservation of affordable homes and strengthening communities through housing and partnerships. OCCH supports developments and partners throughout the investment lifetime through its expertise and affiliate organizations, including Community Properties of Ohio (CPO), OCFC, OCIC, and the Affordable Housing Training Academy (AHTA). For more information, visit https://www.occh.org.

CONTACT:

Laura Mimura

216-471-2883

Laura_J_Mimura@KeyBank.com

KEY MEDIA NEWSROOM:

Key.com/newsroom

###

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-commits-105-000-to-summer-enrichment-camps-serving-more-than-1206100