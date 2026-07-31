KeyBank Foundation Invests $240,000 in YWCA Hamilton To Strengthen Housing in Southwest Ohio

Grant funds will support YWCA's Permanent Supportive Housing program and expand resident services.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / The KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $240,000 in YWCA Hamilton to bolster its Goodman Place Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) program, which provides affordable housing for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness who have a certified disability diagnosis.

Using grant funds from the KeyBank Foundation, YWCA plans to expand and strengthen the PSH program by funding a full-time Case Manager. With this addition, residents will receive enhanced support in daily living skills, lease compliance and community engagement activities. These services can lead to increased housing retention, improved mental health, stronger recovery outcomes and greater social connection.

"We consider our partnership with KeyBank to be a representation of how private business and nonprofits can strengthen their communities," said Wendy Waters-Connell, CEO of YWCA Hamilton. "Board members serve to govern this mission and resources from KeyBank are supporting the services for those who need it the most. This is what true collaboration looks like when we are working together to make our part of the world better than it was before."

Expanding Opportunity Through Stable Housing

Stable housing creates the foundation for improved health, economic mobility and long-term well-being. Through its investment in YWCA Hamilton, KeyBank Foundation is confident in its partnership with a trusted community organization to help individuals experiencing chronic homelessness access safe housing and the supportive services needed to build independent, stable lives.

For individuals facing significant barriers to housing, access combined with ongoing support can create opportunities for lasting success, stronger community connections and a brighter future. The investment will help YWCA Hamilton continue delivering life-changing resources to some of Butler County's most vulnerable residents.

"Goodman Place offers the type of transformational support that creates lasting pathways to stability and economic mobility," said Natasha Martin, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer. "At KeyBank, we're committed to investing in programs that aim to remove barriers, expand opportunity, and empower individuals to build brighter futures for themselves and their families. We are so proud to partner with the YWCA to help more individuals across Southwest Ohio thrive."

A Proven Model for Housing Stability

Currently, Goodman Place houses 45 individuals in fully furnished, one-bedroom apartments, with the capacity to serve up to 55 individuals annually through transitions and new admissions.

The program has a proven track record of helping individuals achieve long-term stability:

Served 148 over the past three fiscal years.

Maintained high participant satisfaction and housing stability outcomes.

Residents remained housed for an average of more than 1,200 days annually, demonstrating long-term stability.

Combines affordable housing with supportive services to help prevent returns to homelessness.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT KEYBANK FOUNDATION

KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation that supports organizations and initiatives aimed at improving financial wellness, education, and community development. Through strategic philanthropy, KeyBank Foundation works to create thriving communities and drive meaningful, lasting change.

ABOUT YWCA HAMILTON

YWCA Hamilton is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Through youth empowerment programs, permanent supportive housing, and Butler County's only domestic violence shelter and 24/7 crisis hotline, YWCA Hamilton provides trauma-informed services that strengthen individuals, families, and communities while creating opportunities for safety, stability, and success. For more information, visit www.ywcahamilton.org.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-foundation-invests-240-000-in-ywca-hamilton-to-strengthen-ho-1199497